Carrying the load

OPINION — I’ve been thinking a lot about the Canadian truckers and how familiar they seem.
I’m a bit envious. Perhaps a little embarrassed that our northern brothers had to show us what an effective protest looks like after we as a nation have flailed out placards in the Capital and launched cocktails at federal buildings with little perceived progress.
We have become jaded to the constant stream of protesters here in the States. We seem to have empowered a carousel of professional activists.
Less than 1% of our population carry a CDL and drive heavy trucks, yet this one percent is responsible for nearly all that we cart away from our big box over-consumption centers every week.
My sister and brother-in-law own a trucking company and recruiting drivers has become a challenge in the face of rapidly increasing federal restrictions.
The Canadian truckers are said to be 90% vaccinated and are protesting for the rights of the remaining 10% to remain so.
Not some newly concocted victim’s group demanding compensation, but rather a stout majority fighting for the rights of a few against their government’s overreach.
They have also proven that they can impact many businesses here in the US by nonviolently parking strategically at the border.
Their diesel-powered voices have been heard so loudly that the president of the United States has heard them and demanded concessions from Trudeau.
It’s scary for politicians who are continually massaging their message to convince a majority.
They’ve been slapped in the face by the reality that it only takes one percent to galvanize an entire country.
That figure has always been true.
As a hunter, I’m grateful that South Dakota is home to less than 1% of our nation’s population.
For the last few years, the majority of other states seemed to oppose our experiment in individual responsibility and personal liberty.
Those who felt threatened by the freedom, were advised not to move here. It became a glaring contrast with open classrooms and businesses, a mirror held up in reflection of their shutdowns and restrictions.
Our population has surged, fueled by those attracted to our open spaces and policies, but still floats far below one percent.
Farmers and ranchers are also on the 1% team.
Try and last six months without them living on a preppers diet of ramen and canned beans.
Hunters are said to be declining from 4 to just 3% of the population but wildlife research and management would decline without their Pittman Robertson Funding.
I sat on a hillside yesterday and watched a new neighbor a few miles to the north, vague outlines on four-wheelers racing across a pasture that held no cattle.
It was the wrong time of year for touring and their activity caught my eye.
The transplants had purchased their property unaware that it has held a strategic location for thousands of years, a geographically significant wildlife winter range in a sea of grass.
They appeared to have grown uncomfortable with the grazing of antelope on their pastures and were giving chase. During a drought it becomes unbearable for some to share.
Hay costs are high, nerves are frayed, and wildlife can be destructive. It turned my stomach to watch the winter-stressed herd attempt to run through barbed wire fences in their attempt to escape.
I willed them over to my place but failed.
Antelope don’t invade stackyards like deer and elk.
But they are always visible unlike their kin who retreat to the draws and timber.
Each year another of our new arrivals submits a plot for development on ground that is among the one percent for wildlife.
Too high in elevation and the snowpack buries their food.
The winds on the prairie can cut to the bone and snow drifts so deep it buries life.
The 1% is where humans and wildlife collide.
We too have discovered the sweet spot where temperatures are warmer and sidehills are blown free of snow cover so that wildlife can graze.
Our winter herds are shrinking under the human wave, falling to traffic collisions and newly ruralized development dogs turned loose to chase.
Perhaps creating awareness of their plight will galvanize a new wave of activists to stand up for open spaces and wildlife.
All they need is a vibrant one percent.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
