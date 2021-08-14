STURGIS — Don Galloway put in a full day of racing even before he reached the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds for Thursday’s American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) TT event.
The 65-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta, entered six divisions Thursday: 450-600cc, Senior, Super Senior, 70 Singles, 70 Singles Plus 50, and 4-stroke.
Galloway started his day by receiving two firsts and a second place at the Buffalo Chip. He started racing in 1976 and began on the flat track in 2004.
His start in flat-track racing began when he found a track available for use. Later, he began to purchase and build motorcycles.
“I just ride as many classes as I could because I loved it,” Galloway said. “It’s fun building the bikes more than anything.” He eventually had 10 bikes ready for racing.
Galloway said he is fortunate to have the time and wherewithal to attend races in places like Daytona, California, and Sturgis.
“You can do all kinds of things to the motorcycle,” Galloway said in describing flat-track racing’s appeal. “We’re taking stock motors, making them a race engine, rather than buying a motocross bike that’s designed for that.”
Galloway is visiting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the eighth time. To say he gets his fill of racing is a profound understatement.
He competes in the Xtreem Flat Track series that hosts seven races in 10 days. Currently, he leads the Pro Open Vintage division.
Traveling presented quite a logistical challenge, as Galloway had to load his rig onto a semi and export it into the United States. He was not permitted to drive it across the line.
Galloway had to fly from Calgary, to Vancouver, to Seattle, and then to Great Falls to get the truck. He shrugged off the task and said, “I want to go racing.”
After arriving in the United States, Galloway competed in three Kansas races before coming to Sturgis. He is set to enter 10 racing events in a two-week period.
COVID-19 restricted driving at the Canada-United States border, but transporting items is legal. Galloway had to show a negative, physician-read test within 72 hours to enter a Canadian airport.
Galloway estimated his first Sturgis trip was in 2010 or 2012. He raced the half-mile numerous times and completed 80 short-track laps in one night the last time he was here.
He camped in the Gypsies’ parking lot the first time and recalled the constant sound of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
“It’s a 26-hour drive to get down here,” Galloway said. “I can’t come for one race or two; you’ve got to justify the expense.”
Galloway also wants to gain satisfaction in running the cycles he brings. He said he doesn’t have to win every race, but victory is a benefit.
“The guy that wins is the one that figures all that out for the conditions of the evening,” Galloway said.
Galloway’s racing life began when he raced Can-Am motorcycles on a motocross course. He was on a race team; one year found him racing motorcycles and snowmobiles 48 weekends of 52.
“I love competition, but the end run is, it also gives me an excuse to stay in shape,” Galloway said of racing’s appeal. “Adrenaline is actually a legal drug.”
Eyesight, and ability to make high-speed decisions, will determine when Galloway stops.
“The day that I feel I can’t make a safe decision and see what’s going on: then I’ll know it’s time to go do something else,” Galloway said.
“I want to keep pushing myself because I believe that will extend my ability to function at a higher level,” Galloway added. “I hope I’m right.”
His biggest challenge centers on building bikes that stay together and are competitive.
Galloway tries to race as smartly and safely as he can.
He serves as Vice President of a motorcycle group boasting four retail stores and a wholesale company.
