Camaraderie highlights BF volleyball season

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s close-knit varsity volleyball team forged a 26-9 record this season and reached the second round of the Region 8A tournament.
“One of the big things that sticks out is just how well they got along, and how much fun they had together,” Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said in reviewing the season. She added team members had a lot of fun on and off the court.
Schlichtemeier said this group of players wanted to improve, adding that attitude took hold after the 2020 season.
Pre-season concerns for Schlichtemeier included a difficult schedule and the need to sharpen skills. She previewed the schedule and said she would never have predicted the team would perform as well as it did.
Belle Fourche defeated Sturgis Brown and Custer to open its season. A loss to St. Thomas More dropped the Broncs to 2-2.
A victory over Winner started a five-match win string. Belle Fourche defeated Hot Springs and improved to 7-2 on the season.
Schlichtemeier said the consensus was that the team turned a corner after the Winner match. She added players gained a lot of confidence in what they were doing.
Philip defeated the Broncs, dropping the latter’s record to 8-4. Belle Fourche then downed New Underwood to begin an eight-match win streak capped by a victory over Groton Area. The Broncs were now 16-4.
Belle Fourche (17-6) engineered a six-match winning streak, with a triumph over New Underwood making the mark 23-6. The Broncs split their final four regular-season matches for a 25-8 record.
The Broncs brought the number 3 seed into the Region 8A tournament. They swept Custer three games to zero (25-9, 25-16, and 25-21).
Hill City ended the Broncs’ season in the tournament’s second round. Scores were 25-22, 25-18, and 25-6.
On-court highlights for Schlichtemeier included the varsity and junior varsity winning the Lennox Tournament titles. She also cited a competitive match against Rapid City Christian, a 5-1 record at the Belle Fourche Tournament, defeating Aberdeen Roncalli, and reaching the championship match of the Douglas Tournament.
“All of them had some really good things that they improved on,” Schlichtemeier said.
Allison Labrier, Terlin Cazer, McKenzie Lyons, and Kaylin Garza represented the senior class.
“They stepped in that first open gym, and they had things organized,” Schlichtemeier said in describing the seniors’ contributions. “They were a caring group, but they also worked hard, and they knew what the expectations were.”
She added the seniors expected that from their teammates.
“I think there are a lot of exciting things in the future for our girls,” Schlichtemeier said. She added a lot of work must be done to get to where the Broncs would like to be.
Schlichtemeier said this season’s junior varsity squad lost only a few matches, and the C team forged a winning record.
