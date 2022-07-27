Callie Mueller Days of ‘76 rodeo queen

By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Callie Mueller of Florence, S.D., officially began her reign as Miss Days of ’76 queen Monday morning, at the Days of ‘76 Grounds, in Deadwood.
“It means so much,” Mueller said as she reflected on the honor. “I have some family history out here in the West and Deadwood itself.”
Mueller said Deadwood boasts a rich history with its Western heritage.
“My great aunt (Cora Schafer) used to drive the lumber wagons out here in the hills by Lead, Deadwood area,” Mueller said in describing her family history here.
Mueller estimated that time period as the early 1900s. “It’s just a rich family connection, and I’m proud to have that,” she said.
Preparation for Mueller included getting clothes ready, riding every day, and getting her horse used to the pattern and flag run. She also studied extensively on this rodeo and Deadwood history.
Wearing a rodeo crown is not unusual for Mueller, who also earned the Miss Black Hills Roundup title in 2020.
Mueller said every contest and experience where she may interact and learn from judges’ feedback has definitely helped her.
“Something that I enjoy the most is being that role model, being that representative,” Mueller said. She added she knows she fills that role, is knowledgeable, and wishes to share that with others.
Mueller’s biggest challenge centers on packing the correct hats with her outfits. She said she likes to have everything match.
“I am so excited for this whole week, this whole celebration,” Mueller said. A friend from the Florence area will bring his horse team to pull a lumber wagon during this year’s parade.
Did Mueller sense she had a good chance to win this title, given her past success?
“I never count my chickens before they hatch,” Mueller said. “So I prepared myself; I tried hard.” She added the rest was up to the judges and in God’s hands.
Bailey Feistner of Woonsocket was crowned Junior Miss Days of ’76. Piedmont’s Katelyn Kammerer received the Days of ’76 Princess honor.
