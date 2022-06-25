Butte County 4-H shooting team going to nationals

BUTTE COUNTY — Butte County 4-H Shooting will be well represented at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Neb., at the end of June. Six members from the group will be representing our local area and South Dakota on National teams. Pictures from left: Payton Jackson - recurve archery; Zech Kari - muzzleloader; Syndey Baker - smallbore rifle; Abbie Culver - hunting skills; and Elijah Kari - smallbore pistol. Not pictured is Carter McKenna - shotgun.
