SPEARFISH — Six Butte County youth competed at the recent 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Neb. Two of those shooters, Zechariah Kari and Payton Jackson, earned top-10 status in individual events.
Kari earned third place in muzzleloader silhouette by scoring an 11. That effort helped him finish 10th overall for the three-day event.
Jackson’s weekend included an eighth-place finish in recurve archery FITA after a 465 score. He placed 12th overall after the three days.
Kari, 17, lives in Belle Fourche and has competed in shooting sports for four years. The home-school student said he has always enjoyed this activity.
Muzzleloader shooting involves a round, lead ball as the projectile.
“To place in the top 10 was pretty much my goal,” Kari said in reflecting on what he wanted to achieve at nationals. “It was very cool that I was able to do that; it was a lot of fun.”
Muzzleloader silhouette shooting required Kari to shoot at animal silhouettes set at various distances and knock over those steel targets.
Kari said he made many new friends at the national shoot and enjoyed competing with them.
This marked his second nationals trip.
“It helped me be more comfortable there, so I wasn’t as nervous,” Kari said in describing how last year’s nationals trip prepared him for this year.
Kari qualified for nationals by placing fourth or higher at the state competition.
He usually shoots one day per week at the Belle Fourche facility known as the Center of the Nation Sportsman’s Club range.
Shotgun, archery, .22 rifle, BB gun, and air rifle are among the other shooting types Kari enjoys.
One aspect of muzzleloader shooting stands out for Kari.
“I like the history of it. It’s just a lot of fun just loading it,” Kari said. He has used a Haakon 50-count weapon for almost a year.
Kari’s future plans include competing in recurve archery next year. A top-four state finish will enable him to qualify for nationals.
He will not compete in muzzleloader next year because of a rule limiting a shooter to only one nationals trip per discipline.
Jackson is a 15-year-old Belle Fourche resident who started in shooting sports at age 8.
Recurve archery experience for Jackson started about 1 ½ years ago. This archery type requires him to constantly hold back 40 or 50 pounds.
“It takes a lot of strength, endurance, and all that stuff,” Johnson said. He was originally able to shoot 50 arrows per day but is now up to 300 with not a lot of fatigue.
Jackson’s biggest nationals goal was to defeat the shooters he competed against last year. Other objectives included a 400 FITA score, 150 field score, and 150 3-D score.
A top-four state finish enabled Jackson to qualify for nationals. He also had to finish in the top four at a Yankton shoot.
FITA shooters begin with three rounds of six arrows at 60 meters, then 50 meters.
The distance then shortens to 40 meters, but the targets get smaller. Shooters go through six rounds of three arrows for 40 and 30 meters. Points are awarded for successful hits.
Jackson has a 3-D archery range in his backyard and will be a sophomore at Belle Fourche High School this fall.
His recurve bow has a 24-inch stabilizer with two side stabilizers.
An adjustable single-pin sight is also included.
“You want a bow that fits you,” Jackson said. “If the bow doesn’t really fit, you’re not going to really excel at what you want to do for shooting.”
Jackson recommends going to a store, shooting a bow, and forming a type of relationship with a bow prior to purchase.
Scores for the Butte County youth follow. They competed in one event each day.
Zechariah Kari, 10th place overall
Muzzleloader, 162 score, 18th place
Muzzleloader 25 yards, 110 score, 23rd place
Muzzleloader silhouette, 11 score, third place
Payton Jackson, 12th place overall
Recurve archery field, 145 score, 15th place
Recurve archery FITA, 465 score, eighth place
Recurve archery 3-D, 147 score, 11th place
Elijah Kari, 21st place overall
Smallbore pistol, 341 score, 24th place
Smallbore pistol, 12 score, tie for 19th place
Smallbore pistol Camp Perry, 316 score, 24th place
Sydney Baker, 31st place overall
Smallbore rifle, 7 score, tie for 43rd place
Smallbore rifle CMP, 529 score, 59th place
Smallbore rifle 3-D, 181 score, 16th place
Abbie Culver, 44th place overall
Hunting skills, 14 score, 42nd place
Hunting skills, 66 score, 47th place
Hunting skills, 17.607 score, 24th place
Carter McKenna, 48th place overall
Shotgun sporting clays, 59 score, 65th place
Shotgun skeet, 90 score, tie for 26th place
Shotgun trap, 86 score, tie for 58th place
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.