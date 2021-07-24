Butte County 4-H Rodeo results announced

Pictured are the saddle winners from the Butte County 4-H Rodeo held July 18 in Belle Fourche. Pictured from left: Jay Olson, president; Chad Pelster, vice president; Jory Olson, hi-point saddle winner; Kobi Millar, hi-point saddle winner; Melanie Crowser, Crowser Gravel, saddle sponsor; and Brett Crowser, Crowser Gravel, saddle sponsor. Courtesy photo

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County 4-H Rodeo held July 18 in Belle Fourche.

The results follow.

JR JR BARREL RACING

1 Delia Ginsbach    19.29    

2 Whitley Wendt    19.50    

3 Remunda Seymour    19.81    

4 Jace Olson    20.60        

JR JR GOAT TAIL UNTYING    

1 Jace Olson    6.89    

2 Remi Crago    7.15    

3 Marcella Eddy    7.90    

4 Delia Ginsbach    8.00    

JR JR POLE BENDING        

1 Whitley Wendt    23.74    

2 Morgan Lee    24.53    

3 Chloe Crowser    25.40    

4 Madison Cooper    26.65    

JR JR CATTLE RIDING        

1 Jace Hiles    56    

2 Tate Bachand    55    

JR GIRLS BARREL RACING        

1 Wraylee Brown    18.20    

2 Aspen Vining    18.55    

3 Kobi Millar    18.71    

4 Remington Earley    18.89        

JR GIRLS BREAKAWAY ROPING    

1 Tayce Tetrault    5.95    

2 Bradi Bachand    15.18        

JR GIRLS FLAG RACE        

1 Paige Phillips    7.66    

2 Kobi Millar    7.73    

3 Haylee Porch    8.02    

4 Jaylea Scoggin    8.12        

JR GIRLS GOAT TYING        

1 Syd Pelster    10.82    

2 Kobi Millar    12.53    

3 Payton Routier    13.87    

4 Paige Phillips    15.53        

JR GIRLS POLE BENDING        

1 Payton Routier    21.50    

2 Kobi Millar    22.24    

3 Loucasey Tines    22.46    

4 Jaylea Scoggin    22.81        

JR BOYS BAREBACK STEER RIDING    

1 Jacob Price    66    

2 Conner Crowser    64    

3 Kason Barry    64    

4 Casen Schmidt    61        

JR BOYS BREAKAWAY ROPING    

1 Jory Olson    3.44    

2 Tyce Uherka    7.53    

3 Casen Schmidt    17.65        

JR BOYS CATTLE RIDING        

1 Conner Crowser    65    

2 Tucker Hughes    62    

3 Hazin Schmidt    56    

4 Cooper Cermak    53        

JR BOYS FLAG RACE        

1 Tyce Uherka    6.93    

2 Cole Sandland    7.06    

3/4 JP Jensen    7.24    

3/4 Cooper Conry    7.24        

JR BOYS GOAT TYING        

1 Jory Olson    10.63    

2 Cole Sandland    12.39    

3 Tyrel Koan    12.99    

4 Koby Bowden    14.86    

JR TEAM ROPING        

1 JP Jensen    51.69    

1 Kaylor Kudlock    51.69    

2 Jory Olson    53.80    

2 Koby Bowden    53.80    

SR GIRLS BARREL RACING    

1 Laramie Nutter    18.23    

2 Leaha Pauly    18.92    

3 Natalie Mccoy    18.97    

4 Mica Rypkema    18.98        

SR GIRLS BREAKAWAY ROPING    

1 Jaden Crowser    3.95    

2 Shaine Weishaar    5.44    

3 Adeline Thomsen    9.06        

SR GIRLS GOAT TYING        

1 Hollie Smith    10.02    

2 Emelia Vandermay    10.92    

3 Jaden Crowser    11.10    

4 Merika Dirk    13.23       

SR GIRLS POLE BENDING        

1 Shaylie Holben    21.92    

2 Taylor Price    22.03    

3 Shaine Weishaar    22.31    

4 Leaha Pauly    22.88    

SR GIRLS RIBBON ROPING    

1 Jordyn Buettner    21.55    

SR BOYS BAREBACK RIDING    

1 Kade Montague    59    

1 Taylon Carmody    59    

SR BOYS SADDLE BRONC RIDING    

1 Izaah Bartels    59    

SR BOYS CALF ROPING        

1 Teryn Zebroski    15.11    

2 Cade Lockhart    15.19    

3 Matthew Heathershaw    15.66    

4 Kale Crowser    17.23   

SR BOYS BULL RIDING        

1 Tegan Zebroski    69    

SR. TEAM ROPING        

1 Ryle Millar    12.37    

1 Cason Sabers    12.37    

2 Shaine Weishaar    15.17    

2 Braden Routier    15.17    

3 Jaxon Fulton    16.03    

3 Savie Slaba    16.03    

JR JR ALL AROUND GIRL        

Whitley Wendt            

JR JR ALL AROUND BOY        

Jace Olson            

JUNIOR GIRL ALL AROUND    

Kobi Millar            

JUNIOR BOY ALL AROUND    

Jory Olson            

SENIOR GIRL ALL AROUND    

Shaine Weishaar            

SENIOR BOY ALL AROUND        

Cason Sabers            

HI-POINT SADDLE WINNER (TIE)    

Kobi Millar        

Jory Olson

