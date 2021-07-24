Butte County 4-H Rodeo results announced

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County 4-H Rodeo held July 18 in Belle Fourche.
The results follow.
JR JR BARREL RACING
1 Delia Ginsbach 19.29
2 Whitley Wendt 19.50
3 Remunda Seymour 19.81
4 Jace Olson 20.60
JR JR GOAT TAIL UNTYING
1 Jace Olson 6.89
2 Remi Crago 7.15
3 Marcella Eddy 7.90
4 Delia Ginsbach 8.00
JR JR POLE BENDING
1 Whitley Wendt 23.74
2 Morgan Lee 24.53
3 Chloe Crowser 25.40
4 Madison Cooper 26.65
JR JR CATTLE RIDING
1 Jace Hiles 56
2 Tate Bachand 55
JR GIRLS BARREL RACING
1 Wraylee Brown 18.20
2 Aspen Vining 18.55
3 Kobi Millar 18.71
4 Remington Earley 18.89
JR GIRLS BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Tayce Tetrault 5.95
2 Bradi Bachand 15.18
JR GIRLS FLAG RACE
1 Paige Phillips 7.66
2 Kobi Millar 7.73
3 Haylee Porch 8.02
4 Jaylea Scoggin 8.12
JR GIRLS GOAT TYING
1 Syd Pelster 10.82
2 Kobi Millar 12.53
3 Payton Routier 13.87
4 Paige Phillips 15.53
JR GIRLS POLE BENDING
1 Payton Routier 21.50
2 Kobi Millar 22.24
3 Loucasey Tines 22.46
4 Jaylea Scoggin 22.81
JR BOYS BAREBACK STEER RIDING
1 Jacob Price 66
2 Conner Crowser 64
3 Kason Barry 64
4 Casen Schmidt 61
JR BOYS BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Jory Olson 3.44
2 Tyce Uherka 7.53
3 Casen Schmidt 17.65
JR BOYS CATTLE RIDING
1 Conner Crowser 65
2 Tucker Hughes 62
3 Hazin Schmidt 56
4 Cooper Cermak 53
JR BOYS FLAG RACE
1 Tyce Uherka 6.93
2 Cole Sandland 7.06
3/4 JP Jensen 7.24
3/4 Cooper Conry 7.24
JR BOYS GOAT TYING
1 Jory Olson 10.63
2 Cole Sandland 12.39
3 Tyrel Koan 12.99
4 Koby Bowden 14.86
JR TEAM ROPING
1 JP Jensen 51.69
1 Kaylor Kudlock 51.69
2 Jory Olson 53.80
2 Koby Bowden 53.80
SR GIRLS BARREL RACING
1 Laramie Nutter 18.23
2 Leaha Pauly 18.92
3 Natalie Mccoy 18.97
4 Mica Rypkema 18.98
SR GIRLS BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Jaden Crowser 3.95
2 Shaine Weishaar 5.44
3 Adeline Thomsen 9.06
SR GIRLS GOAT TYING
1 Hollie Smith 10.02
2 Emelia Vandermay 10.92
3 Jaden Crowser 11.10
4 Merika Dirk 13.23
SR GIRLS POLE BENDING
1 Shaylie Holben 21.92
2 Taylor Price 22.03
3 Shaine Weishaar 22.31
4 Leaha Pauly 22.88
SR GIRLS RIBBON ROPING
1 Jordyn Buettner 21.55
SR BOYS BAREBACK RIDING
1 Kade Montague 59
1 Taylon Carmody 59
SR BOYS SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1 Izaah Bartels 59
SR BOYS CALF ROPING
1 Teryn Zebroski 15.11
2 Cade Lockhart 15.19
3 Matthew Heathershaw 15.66
4 Kale Crowser 17.23
SR BOYS BULL RIDING
1 Tegan Zebroski 69
SR. TEAM ROPING
1 Ryle Millar 12.37
1 Cason Sabers 12.37
2 Shaine Weishaar 15.17
2 Braden Routier 15.17
3 Jaxon Fulton 16.03
3 Savie Slaba 16.03
JR JR ALL AROUND GIRL
Whitley Wendt
JR JR ALL AROUND BOY
Jace Olson
JUNIOR GIRL ALL AROUND
Kobi Millar
JUNIOR BOY ALL AROUND
Jory Olson
SENIOR GIRL ALL AROUND
Shaine Weishaar
SENIOR BOY ALL AROUND
Cason Sabers
HI-POINT SADDLE WINNER (TIE)
Kobi Millar
Jory Olson
