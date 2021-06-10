Buffalo hosts regional high school rodeo

BUFFALO — Top finishers from the Buffalo Regional high school rodeo follow. Events were held Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Colton Shelley (Nisland) 67 points
2 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 66
3 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 62
Second go-round
1 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 51 points
BARREL RACING
First go-round
1 Jaysee Jones (Howes) 17.405 seconds
3 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 17.849
5 Jasmyn Jensen (Belle Fourche) 18.270
7 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 18.496
10 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 18.671
Second go-round
1 Jasmyn Jensen (Belle Fourche) 18.025 seconds
3 Taylor Gaer (Newell) 18.165
4 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 18.331
8 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 18.609
9 Kylie Stalder (Spearfish) 18.642
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
1 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 2.18 seconds
3 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 3.91
4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 4.15
5 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 4.19
8 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 5.57
10 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 5.68
Second go-round
1 Madison Brooks (Faith) 3.63 seconds
3 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 4.07
4 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 4.26
5 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 4.87
BULL RIDING
First go-round
1 D’Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 58 points
Second go-round
There were no qualified rides
BOYS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Trey Fuller (Faith) 69 points
Second go-round
1 Trey Fuller (Faith) 71 points
GOAT TYING
First go-round
1 Kayden Steele (Newell) 7.42 seconds
2 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 7.59
5 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 8.48
7 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 11.80
8 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 13.67
Second go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 7.50 seconds
5 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 8.82
6 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 8.86
8 Kayden Steele (Newell) 12.38
GIRLS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 73 points
2 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 71
6 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 65
8 (tie) Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 61
Second go-round
1 Macy Schiley (Meadow) 72 points
2 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 71.5
5 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 68
6 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 67
8 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 64
POLE BENDING
First go-round
1 Katie Sheridan (Faith) 21.165 seconds
3 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 22.246
5 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 22.461
7 Kayden Steele (Newell) 22.878
8 Jaelyn Wendt (Newell) 23.350
9 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 26.723
10 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 26.750
Second go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 21.237 seconds
2 Shaylie Holben (Spearfish) 21.397
3 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 21.397
6 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 22.093
10 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 22.881
REINED COW HORSE
First go-round
1 (tie) Dawson Kautzman (Capitol, Mont.) and Abby Fox (Redig) both 141 points
3 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 134
6 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 118
Second go-round
1 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 137.5 points
2 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 135.5
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
First go-round
1 Toarin Humble (Faith) 61 points
2 (tie) Cade Costello (Newell) 56
4 Brextin Garza (Belle Fourche) 29
Second go-round
1 Cade Costello (Newell) 70 points
STEER WRESTLING
First go-round
1 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 5.82 seconds
6 Dustin Kolb (Belle Fourche) 18.33
Second go-round
1 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 5.58 seconds
TEAM ROPING
First go-round
1 Layne Palmer (Kadoka) and Treg Thorstenson (Lantry) 15.33 seconds
4 Jadon Jensen (Belle Fourche) and Jess Harper (Faith) 18.67
5 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) and Buddy Howie (White Owl) 30.55
6 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 39.09
7 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) and Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 39.44
Second go-round
1 Sage Burress (Isabel) and Rope Roghair (Isabel) 9.45 seconds
3 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 10.85
4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Josh Womack (Newcastle, Wyo.) 13.32
6 Cade Costello (Newell) and Lanny Brooks (Faith) 23.65
7 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) and Hadley Pihl (Buffalo) 28.78
TIE DOWN ROPING
First go-round
1 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 12.65 seconds
4 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) 14.34
5 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 15.51
Second go-round
1 Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 11.92 seconds
9 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 18.19
