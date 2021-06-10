Buffalo hosts regional high school rodeo

BUFFALO — Top finishers from the Buffalo Regional high school rodeo follow. Events were held Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6.

BAREBACK RIDING

First go-round

1 Colton Shelley (Nisland) 67 points

2 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 66

3 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 62

Second go-round

1 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 51 points

BARREL RACING

First go-round

1 Jaysee Jones (Howes) 17.405 seconds

3 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 17.849

5 Jasmyn Jensen (Belle Fourche) 18.270

7 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 18.496

10 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 18.671

Second go-round

1 Jasmyn Jensen (Belle Fourche) 18.025 seconds

3 Taylor Gaer (Newell) 18.165

4 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 18.331

8 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 18.609

9 Kylie Stalder (Spearfish) 18.642

BREAKAWAY ROPING

First go-round

1 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 2.18 seconds

3 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 3.91

4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 4.15

5 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 4.19

8 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 5.57

10 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 5.68

Second go-round

1 Madison Brooks (Faith) 3.63 seconds

3 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 4.07

4 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 4.26

5 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 4.87

BULL RIDING

First go-round

1 D’Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 58 points

Second go-round

There were no qualified rides

BOYS’ CUTTING

First go-round

1 Trey Fuller (Faith) 69 points

Second go-round

1 Trey Fuller (Faith) 71 points

GOAT TYING

First go-round

1 Kayden Steele (Newell) 7.42 seconds

2 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 7.59

5 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 8.48

7 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 11.80

8 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 13.67

Second go-round

1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 7.50 seconds

5 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 8.82

6 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 8.86

8 Kayden Steele (Newell) 12.38

GIRLS’ CUTTING

First go-round

1 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 73 points

2 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 71

6 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 65

8 (tie) Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 61

Second go-round

1 Macy Schiley (Meadow) 72 points

2 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 71.5

5 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 68

6 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 67

8 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 64

POLE BENDING

First go-round

1 Katie Sheridan (Faith) 21.165 seconds

3 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 22.246

5 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 22.461

7 Kayden Steele (Newell) 22.878

8 Jaelyn Wendt (Newell) 23.350

9 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 26.723

10 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 26.750

Second go-round

1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 21.237 seconds

2 Shaylie Holben (Spearfish) 21.397

3 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 21.397

6 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 22.093

10 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 22.881

REINED COW HORSE

First go-round

1 (tie) Dawson Kautzman (Capitol, Mont.) and Abby Fox (Redig) both 141 points

3 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 134

6 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 118

Second go-round

1 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 137.5 points

2 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 135.5

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

First go-round

1 Toarin Humble (Faith) 61 points

2 (tie) Cade Costello (Newell) 56

4 Brextin Garza (Belle Fourche) 29

Second go-round

1 Cade Costello (Newell) 70 points

STEER WRESTLING

First go-round

1 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 5.82 seconds

6 Dustin Kolb (Belle Fourche) 18.33

Second go-round

1 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 5.58 seconds

TEAM ROPING

First go-round

1 Layne Palmer (Kadoka) and Treg Thorstenson (Lantry) 15.33 seconds

4 Jadon Jensen (Belle Fourche) and Jess Harper (Faith) 18.67

5 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) and Buddy Howie (White Owl) 30.55

6 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 39.09

7 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) and Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 39.44

Second go-round

1 Sage Burress (Isabel) and Rope Roghair (Isabel) 9.45 seconds

3 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 10.85

4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Josh Womack (Newcastle, Wyo.) 13.32

6 Cade Costello (Newell) and Lanny Brooks (Faith) 23.65

7 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) and Hadley Pihl (Buffalo) 28.78

TIE DOWN ROPING

First go-round

1 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 12.65 seconds

4 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) 14.34

5 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 15.51

Second go-round

1 Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 11.92 seconds

9 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 18.19

