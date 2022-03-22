BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity wrestling season ended with 10 state A tournament qualifiers, with two placing in the top six.
Thomas McCoy placed third in the Class A boys’ 138-pound class at state for the Broncs. Kyra Vandenberg claimed sixth place in the girls’ 106-pound division.
“I thought we finished really well,” said Broncs’ head coach Bill Abell, who has stepped down after nine seasons. “We had a wonderful region meet and were able to do some stuff there that I had not penciled on doing at all.”
Abell said the Broncs really stepped up at that Region 4A event, and this carried over into state. He added most of the wrestlers finished to the best of their abilities.
“Some didn’t win a match, but their last match wasn’t ‘deer in the headlights,’ not give up, wasn’t a bad attitude. They battled through, and you can’t ask for better than that,” Abell said.
Abell said he did not really know what to expect this season, as the Broncs had finished poorly at the 2021 state tournament. He added athletes pulled together as a group during the 2021-22 campaign, and everyone stepped up.
Belle Fourche defeated Douglas 51-21 in its season-opening dual. The Broncs competed in honor of Nino Garduna (team member D’Angelo Garduna’s grandfather), who had passed away earlier in the week.
The Broncs placed fifth at the Black Hills Conference tournament, with McCoy finishing first at 138 pounds. Garduna (third place at 113 pounds), Owyn Schreder (third at 145), Andy Tonsager (fourth at 160), Lucas Green (fourth at 170), Cade Bickerdyke (second at 195), and Sean Wahlfeldt (fourth at 285) earned placings.
Belle Fourche finished sixth at the Region 4A tournament, with seven boys qualifying for state in Sioux Falls. Three girls’ team members met season-long requirements.
Abell said the longer the season progressed, the harder the wrestlers seemed to go.
“The kids settled in and kind of knew where they were at,” Abell said. “They just continued to wrestle well.” He added they progressively improved and wrestled with more confidence.
Abell said he will probably never forget the state tournament McCoy enjoyed. The junior was seeded eighth going in but won his first match, dropped his second, and won his final four matches to place third.
Vandenberg’s state tournament required her to face athletes who outweighed her by quite a few pounds, Abell said.
Vadenberg avenged at least one earlier loss enroute to a 2-3 record and sixth place finish at state.
Abell said Logan Tyndall and Lucas Green improved considerably throughout the season.
Brooks Clooten, Gideon Funk, Cayden Wolfe, Bickerdyke, Wahlfeldt, and Garduna, represented the senior class.
“They know what to expect, and they can kind of calm some kids down,” Abell said in describing the seniors’ contributions. “They did a good job for me that way.”
Abell looked into the program’s future and said McCoy has the ability to come out of nowhere and defeat a higher-ranked opponent.
“I can go down the list of athletes who are on their way,” Abell said.
He added he hopes the next head coach will be able to help take the program to the next level.
