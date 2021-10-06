Broncs win tourney opener

VERMILLION — Belle Fourche edged Vermillion 2-1 on penalty kicks as the Class A boys’ soccer playoffs got underway Tuesday in Vermillion.
Fourth-seeded Vermillion claimed a 1-0 halftime lead. Belle Fourche, seeded number 5, used a goal by Ethan Jensen midway through the second half to forge a 1-1 tie and force extra play.
Two 10-minute overtime periods failed to produce a winner, which made a shootout necessary.
Each team selects five players for the shootout. One player from one squad goes first, followed by one player from the other team. The squads then alternate back and forth.
Anthony Staley, Darian Pesicka, Charles Alberts, and Isaac Voyles scored shootout goals for the Broncs, who claimed a 4-3 edge to secure the win.
“Hunter Cherveny had two big saves that helped us out as well,” Belle Fourche head coach Lucas Trimble said in describing the shootout.
Trimble agreed the Broncs showed a lot of composure in rallying from their halftime deficit. “The back core of our defense played exceptionally well,” he said.
Belle Fourche (7-5) will visit top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian in a second-round game this Saturday. The Chargers, 12-0, had a first-round bye.
Third-seeded St. Thomas More defeated Groton Area 13-3 in Tuesday’s other first-round game. The Cavaliers (nine wins, three losses, one tie) will face the number 2 seed, Tea Area (9-2-2), on Saturday.
