Broncs win 60-56 over Douglas

BOX ELDER — The Belle Fourche Broncs held on for the win, 60-56, over the Douglas Patriots in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday night, in Box Elder.
“It was a funky first quarter, neither team got any rhythm, and we found great rhythm in the second quarter, with some of our dribble drive stuff,” said Clay Pottorff, Belle Fourche’s head coach. “Credit to Coach Miller, they really shut that down in the third quarter and (Jesse) Hand is a ball handler, (Connor) Sauvage is a great player, and if (Dylan) Schelske is in that ball game a little more, the run they make, they just keep punching away at us.”
The game got off to a slow start with Tucker Paris, of Douglas, scoring the first field goal, and both teams struggled to score, leaving the score at the end of the first quarter, 7-6, in favor of Belle Fourche.
Aiden Giffen lit up the scoreboard with 16 points in the second quarter and the Broncs outscored the Patriot’s, 26-16, and Belle Fourche led at the half 33-22.
The Broncs led by 14 points with two minutes left in the half with their 21-4 run.
The Broncs were held to nine points in the third quarter while the Patriots dropped in three 3- pointers and scored 15 points, giving the Patriots the lead 42-37 after three quarters.
Jesse Hand, Douglas, scored nine points in the fourth, and the Patriots outscored the Broncs 19-18, but the Broncs held on for the win, 60-56.
Each team got a technical foul in the last minute of play but did not change the final outcome with Belle Fourche winning 60-56.
“I am proud of our boys how they just keep sticking together and staying the course, we have some moments where we play some really pretty basketball and then we have moments where we grind it out, but as long as we score more than the other team, that is all that matters,” Pottorff said.
Leading the scoring for the Broncs was Aiden Giffen with 33 points, followed by Anthony Budmayr with 13 points of which 10 were free throws, and Ryker Audiss with six.
Giffen shared his thoughts on scoring 33 points, of which 13 points were free throws.
“The game started off a little slow, but we made sure to stay together and keep sharing the ball, get open shots, and stay in the game and keep the lead. We knew we had to knock down free throws for sure because there was a lot of them,” said Giffin.
Pottorff talked about Giffin’ s scoring over half of Belle Fourche’s total points.
“He has 33 points and I hadn’t mentioned him as I just expected it from him for five years and he delivers it. He is a stud, just goes about his business, does the work in the off-season, and gets his body right. He did a really great job of scooting around people and finding angles and made his free throws,” said Pottorff.
The Patriots were led in scoring by Hand with 25 points, followed by Schelske with nine.
The Broncs (11-7 on the season and will host the Faith, for Senior Night, Friday, in Belle Fourche.
