Clockwise from top: Belle Fourche team members listen to head coach Loree Schlichtemeier during a time out Tuesday night. Grace Clooten of Belle Fourche goes on the attack against Mobridge-Pollock’s front line. Belle Fourche’s Lily McCarty sets up a teammate for an attempted attacking kill. Photos courtesy of Nancy Johnson/Nation’s Center News
BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017.
The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
Belle Fourche won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-15. Mobridge-Pollock won the third set 25-20, but the Broncs won the fourth set 25-23 to secure the match victory.
“The first two sets, the girls did some really nice things,” Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. She added Mobridge-Pollock stepped up and was really aggressive in the third set before the Broncs scored a couple of points to end a back-and-forth fourth set.
“It is super exciting, and it means a lot to us,” senior Dylan Stedillie said of the state berth.
Stedillie said the Broncs had the momentum in the first set and carried it into set two. “Serving helped a lot and just keeping each other up and not bringing each other down at all,” the senior right-side hitter added.
These teams met Sept. 2, with Mobridge-Pollock winning in five games. Stedillie said the Broncs did not miss as many serves tonight as it did in that match.
Stedillie said Belle Fourche excelled in serve receive. She added the team hit well in the first two sets but struggled a bit in set three.
Momentum and confidence spelled the biggest keys in the fourth set, according to Stedillie.
“No words to describe it,” Stedillie said about the moment when the state berth was secured. “The crowd was awesome; we have such a good community that supports us.”
Stedillie said a fan bus brought at least 25 high school students to Buffalo, with many others driving from Belle Fourche.
“We served really well tonight and got us on quite a few runs,” Schlichtemeier said. She added Stedillie served six or seven straight balls over the net.
Schlichtemeier said the Broncs dug the ball really well, and everyone played as a team.
“They dig up lots of stuff, and they just stay patient,” Schlichtemeier said in describing Mobridge-Pollock in the third set. She added the Broncs continued to focus on playing one ball at a time in the fourth set.
Belle Fourche will bring a 32-6 record and 15-match winning streak into state. The Broncs are seeded sixth and will face Elkton-Lake Benton (the number 3 seed) at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in Sioux Falls.
“We just want to make sure we’re playing clean volleyball and staying aggressive,” Schlichtemeier said in looking toward next week. She added the Broncs also want to keep doing many things they are working on and have a lot of fun.
Stedillie said Belle Fourche is not going to be satisfied with simply reaching the state tournament.
“We are gonna push it a lot harder at practice because our goal is to keep winning at state,” Stedillie said.
Broncs’ statistical leaders from Tuesday follow.
Attacking kills: Mataya Ward 19, Grace Clooten 8.
Serving: Adryana Hovland 21 for 23 with 4 aces, Dylan Stedillie 30-30 with 2 aces, Ward 15-15 with 5 aces.
