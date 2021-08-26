Broncs top Sturgis Brown 5-1

STURGIS — The Belle Fourche Broncs boys soccer team beat the Sturgis Brown Scoopers, 5-1 Tuesday, at the Sturgis Soccer complex. The Broncs scored a goal in just over one minute of play, followed by two other scores before the Scoopers were able to get the ball in the net.
“Early in the game we made some mistakes inside the 18 and almost any forward in the state should be able to finish and their player, Alberts, did,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown’s soccer coach. “We have to clean up all of our mistakes out there. Once we adjusted to their long ball game, we started to do well, but we just came in to slow.”
Scoring for the Sturgis Brown was Carsen Berndt with just over 10 minutes left in the first half, taking the score at half time to 3-1 in favor of the Bronc’s.
“For this game we relied heavily on our speed up top which worked, it is not necessarily the game we like to play, but it is what got the job done tonight,” said Lucas Trimble, Belle Fourche’s soccer coach.
Trimble talked about Charles Albert and his scoring of three goals.
“He is definitely our speed merchant up top, so we rely on him a lot. He has tallied 17 or 18 goals already this season in five games,” Trimble said.
Drake Sutter and Ethan Jensen scored one goal each for the Broncs.
The Broncs, 4-1 on the season, will return home to host St. Thomas More Tuesday, in Belle Fourche.
The Scoopers, 1-2 on the season, will host Pierre at 6 p.m. today at Woodle Field.
