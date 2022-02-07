Broncs tame Wildcats 48-38

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs gutted out a 48-38 win over the Custer Wildcats Saturday, in Belle Fourche
“It was nice to see how well we rebounded in the first half. It was a little chaotic offensively, but I thought our boys did a great job of trusting the team, and still playing together in the second half,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs head coach.
Custer led 4-0 four minutes into the game.
Belle Fourche finally got on the scoreboard with a field goal by Anthony Budmayr, a 3-pointer by Gabe Heck, a field goal by Caiden Stores, and a free throw by Budmayr to lead 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Two field goals by Anthony Staley and a 3-pointer and field goal by Budmayr to lead 17-13 led at the half.
Custer battled back, outscoring Belle Fourche 19-15 in the third quarter to tie the game at 32-32 going into the final eight minutes of play.
A 3-pointer by Heck, and a field goal and two free throws by Aiden Giffen put Belle Fourche on top 39-35.
Giffin, Heck, and Budmayr, helped Belle Fourche extend its lead to 45-36 with 33 seconds left in the game, and the Broncs held on for the win, 48-38
Budmayr scored 18 points, and Giffen scored 13 points for the Broncs.
Belle Fourche improves to 9-7, and will host Rapid City Christian Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., in Belle Fourche.
