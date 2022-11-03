Broncs sweep Hill City, reach SoDak 16
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche swept Hill City 25-15, 25-21, and 25-19 in the second round of the Region 8A volleyball tournament Thursday night to advance to next week's Class A SoDak 16 event.

“We had a lot of players on our team that did some really nice things for us,” said Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier after seeing her team improve to 31-6. “Everybody played their roles really well.”

