Broncs sweep Hill City, reach SoDak 16

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche swept Hill City 25-15, 25-21, and 25-19 in the second round of the Region 8A volleyball tournament Thursday night to advance to next week's Class A SoDak 16 event.
“We had a lot of players on our team that did some really nice things for us,” said Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier after seeing her team improve to 31-6. “Everybody played their roles really well.”
Schlichtemeier said Grace Clooten played an amazing match, with Dylan Stedillie excelling at the serving line and Chloe Crago doing some good things.
“In the first game, the girls came out and were really aggressive,” Schlichtemeier said. “What we were sending over the net was our best ball; we were getting some nice swings on the ball and swinging aggressively.”
Schlichtemeier said Belle Fourche built an early lead in the second game but then had quite a few unforced errors. She added Hill City (whose season ends at 21-13) took advantage of that to drop that game by only four points.
Hill City did some things pretty well in the third game, according to Schlichtemeier. “We just kept playing one ball at a time and were able to get the finish,” she said.
Rapid City Christian swept St. Thomas More 25-23, 25-14, and 26-24 to be Region 8A’s other representative in the SoDak 16.
The state website on Thursday night listed Belle Fourche as the number 7 seed, going up against 10th-seeded Mobridge-Pollock. That match is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 8, at a site to be determined.
