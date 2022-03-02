Broncs season ends with 58-56 loss to Rangers

BELLE FOURCHE — Hill City’s Willy Walther hit a shot with one second remaining to defeat Belle Fourche 58-56, Tuesday night, in the Region 8A boys’ basketball tournament, in Belle Fourche.
“This senior class has been laying the foundation for Bronc basketball since they were in the third or fourth grade. Traveling around Western South Dakota playing anybody. They aren’t afraid of anybody. They will strap up and play together, against anybody, The game just didn’t finish the way we needed it to,“ said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs head coach.
Anthony Staley, Anthony Budmayr, and Aiden Giffin helped the Broncs take a 15-9 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Field goals by Giffin and Ryker Audiss, and two free throws by Staley made it 21-12, Broncs.
A field goal by Audiss and two free throws by Gabe Heck extended the Broncs lead to 25-16 with 3:09 left in the first half.
That is when the momentum started to switch to Hill City They went on an 8-2 run to end the first half, but still trailed 27-24 at intermission.
The lead switched back-and-forth in the third quarter, and the Rangers Devin Buehler scored five straight points to give Hill City the lead 41-39 at the end of three quarters.
To open the fourth quarter, Hill City’s Kobe Main hit two 3-pointers, and a field goal, to give the Rangers a 52-45 lead with 3:17 left in the game.
A field goal by Budmayr, a field goal and free throw by Giffin cut the Hill City lead to 52-48 with 2:17 left on the clock.
A free throw by Audiss, and field goals by Staley and Heck, along with a field goal and free throw by Audiss gave Belle Fourche the lead 56-54 with 37 seconds left in the game.
After Hill City hit two free throws to tie the game at 56-56, the Broncs would turn the ball over with six seconds left in the game.
Willy Walther dribbled down the lane and hit a shot with one second left on the clock giving Hill City the win 58-56.
Stanley led Belle Fourche in scoring with 16 points, followed by Giffin with 14 points, Budmayr scored 12 points, and Audiss chipped in 10 points.
With the loss the Broncs season comes to an end, and they finish with a 13-8 record.
