Broncs lose heartbreaker to Mobridge-Pollock 58-57

BELLE FOURCHE — Mobridge-Pollock hit a free throw with 1.6 seconds left in the game to give the Tigers the victory over Belle Fourche, 58-57, Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs went to the free throw to shoot two shots with 1.2 seconds left in the game and the score tied 57-57.
The Broncs missed both free throw attempts and fouled the Tigers Michael Wald while battling for the rebound.
Wald hit the first free throw, and missed the second, but the horn sounded and the Tigers won 58-57.
“Mobridge-Pollock was the aggressor tonight. Simple as that,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs head coach. “We couldn’t find any rhythm tonight, and I don’t know why. We aren’t doing anything different, but it looks like we are.”
Anthony Budmayr and Jet Jenson made field goals, and Anthony Staley hit two free throws, but Belle Fourche trailed 9-6 with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
Budmayr would hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull Belle Fourche within one-point, 10-9 at the end of the first eight minutes of play.
Jensen hit a field goal and a 3-pointer to put the Broncs on top 14-10.
Budmayr hit back-to-back field goals to keep Belle Fourche on top 18-15 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
Mobridge-Pollock led 24-19, when Budmayr was fouled shooting a 3-pointer as time expired. He calmly sank all three freethrows, but the Tigers led 24-22 at the half.
Mobridge-Pollock led 37-31, when the Broncs went on a 10-0 run.
Budmayr hit a 3-pointer, Nolan Wahlfeldt and Staley scored, and Wahlfeldt hit a field goal and a free throw to give Belle Fourche a 41-37 lead after three quarters.
Belle Fourche led most of the fourth quarter until the Mobridge-Pollock’s Shane Henderson scored from in the paint to tie the score 57-57.
Staley was fouled with 1.6 seconds left and went to the charity stipe to shoot two shots. He missed both, ans while going for the rebound fouled Wald with .6 left in the game.
Wald hit one of two free throws to give the Tigers the win, 58-57.
Belle Fourche scoring: Budmayr 22, Jensen 12, Wahlfeldt 9, Sechser 5, Staley 4, and Yackley 3.
