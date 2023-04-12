RAPID CITY — The Belle Fourche Broncs high school baseball team opened its 2023 season Monday against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, at McKeague Field, in Rapid City.
In game one, Belle Fourche lost to the Raiders JV 14-11, and they lost to the Rapid City Stevens varsity, 11-10.
Randall Doran, Belle Fourche’s coach, said the team had some first game nerves to ettles.
“The first game of the season, you would expect a little jitters, everyone is trying to find their rhythm and it took us once thru the order, but after that, they were locked in and ready to go. They were doing what we hand out hat on which is having good at bats and doing well on offense,” Doran said.
The Raiders scored with eight runs in the first, and six runs in the second to take a 14-1 lead after two innings of play.
In the top of the third, Belle Fourche’s Evan Vissia got things rolling for the Broncs in the third inning with a single that scored Aiden Voyles and Nolan Wahlfeldt to cut the Raiders lead to 14-10.
The Broncs scored seven more runs, for a total of nine in the third inning.
Evan Vissia, was at bat three times, had two hits, scored one run, and had two RBI’s.
“Evan is a great leader, he was a DH the first game and he will be catching the second game. He is really a great leader behind the plate as well, he is a guy we rely on and he produced,” said Doran. “He was in a good situation when he came up to bat and was able to put the bat on the ball and drive it hard and that is all you can ask for and I knew it would be contagious once one guy got going the rest of the team would follow suit.”
Brayden Carbajal, ofBelle Fourche, pitched two innings, allowed two hits, two runs, and one strike out.
“Brayden is our in-between relief and starter pitcher, early in the season, I did not want to stretch our starters out to long, trying to keep them under 60 throws and he will likely be starting for us on Sunday against Hot Springs. He competed really good today, he threw strikes and trusted his defense,” Doran said.
The game ended with both teams having seven hits, Belle Fourche committing two errors, and Rapid City Stevens had four errors.
For the Broncs, Voyles and Wahlfeldt scored two runs each, and Vissia, Caden Thomsen, Carbajal, Gavin Pearson, Anthony Budmayr, and JT Hahne each scored a run.
In the second game, the Raiders pulled out the win, 11-10.
Belle Fourche put up seven runs in the fourth inning to take the lead 7-2.
The Raiders battle back and added three runs in each of the next three inings to get the win, 11-10.
Doran said this was a great start to build on.
“We had a strong start from Nolan Wahlfeldt, who gave us four really strong innings. This early in the season I didn’t want to have him throw any more than he did. We had some really great at bats in the fourth inning against a talented Stevens varsity team,” said Doran. We tacked on a couple more at the end, but fell short. Overall a great start to build on to begin the season. I’m not concerned with win/loss record against Class A schools. I just want to see our team compete, and we did that today,” said Doran.
The Broncs are back in action on Wednesday and will face the Rapid City Central Cobblers.
