3. baseball.JPG
Buy Now

Belle Fourche’s Nolan Wahlfeldt, left, snags a pop fly for the out during the game against Rapid City Stevens on Monday in Rapid City. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

RAPID CITY — The Belle Fourche Broncs high school baseball team opened its 2023 season Monday against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, at McKeague Field, in Rapid City.

In game one, Belle Fourche lost to the Raiders JV 14-11, and they lost to the Rapid City Stevens varsity, 11-10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.