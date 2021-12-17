BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche hosted Lead-Deadwood and Custer in a high school wrestling triangular Thursday evening at Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche.
Custer defeated Belle Fourche 64-18 in the first dual and earned a 62-12 triumph over Lead-Deadwood. The host Broncs ended the night by defeating Lead-Deadwood 57-12.
“I was kind of figuring Custer would be a rough one,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said. “When you give up forfeits, it’s tough.”
Abell praised Thomas McCoy and Cayden Wolfe for their efforts against Custer. He added Anthony Tonsager was a pleasant surprise in the Lead-Deadwood dual, with Logan Tyndall also performing well.
Belle Fourche will not return to the mat until Dec. 30, when it competes at the Harding County Invitational in Buffalo. Abell said “rest” will serve as the main emphasis point for the next two weeks.
“We hit them pretty hard from the beginning,” Abell said. “Our whole focus was Rapid (City) and this triangular. We’ve got some guys that are needing the rest.”
“We fought hard. We’re young,” Golddiggers’ head coach Oliver Renner said. “We need more second- and third-period endurance.”
Renner said he looks forward to the athletes putting things together in practice, and being a bit better and stronger next time.
Isaac Foster earned Renner’s praise for his efforts. The Golddigger earned a first-period pin against Custer.
Custer 64, Belle Fourche 18
The Wildcats won the first six matches en route to a 28-0 lead.
Thomas McCoy (138 pounds), Cayden Wolfe (152), and Sean Wahlfeldt (285) earned pins for Belle Fourche.
106 lbs.: Riley Scott (Cu) pinned Logan Tyndall (BF) in 2 minutes 42 seconds.
113 lbs.: Tray Weiss (Cu) def. D’Angelo Garduna (BF) 11-2.
120 lbs.: Leighton Sander (Cu) won by forfeit.
126 lbs.: Landon Woodward (Cu) pinned Payton Jackson (BF) in 2 minutes 57 seconds.
132 lbs.: Pierce Sword (Cu) pinned Zach Tonsager (BF) in 19 seconds.
138 lbs.: Thomas McCoy (BF) pinned Kai Rusch (Cu) in 30 seconds.
145 lbs.: Braden Weiss (Cu) pinned Owyn Schreder (BF) in 3 minutes 4 seconds.
152 lbs.: Cayden Wolfe (BF) pinned Tyrin Scott (Cu) in 54 seconds.
160 lbs.: Jonathan Lewis (Cu) pinned Andy Tonsager (BF) in 1 minute 31 seconds.
170 lbs.: Grady Lehrkamp (Cu) pinned Lucas Green (BF) in 3 minutes 12 seconds.
182 lbs.: Sterling Sword (Cu) pinned Gideon Funk (BF) in 39 seconds.
195 lbs.: Parker Noem (Cu) pinned Levi Melanson (BF) in 1 minute 57 seconds.
220 lbs.: Zayne Severyn (Cu) pinned Cade Bickerdyke (BF) in 1 minute 57 seconds.
285 lbs.: Sean Wahlfeldt (BF) pinned Clayton Maude (Cu) in 28 seconds.
Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 12
Custer won the first four matches for a 24-0 edge, plus five straight to extend a 24-12 advantage to 62-12.
Tristen Fierbach (138 pounds) and Isaac Foster (145) earned pins for the Golddiggers.
106 lbs.: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this weight class.
113 lbs.: Tray Weiss (Cu) pinned Drew Janke (LD) in 3 minutes 19 seconds.
120 lbs.: Leighton Sander (Cu) pinned Myka Fitzgerald (LD) in 2 minutes 48 seconds.
126 lbs.: Landon Woodward (Cu) won by forfeit.
132 lbs.: Pierce Sword (Cu) won by forfeit.
138 lbs.: Tristen Fierbach (LD) pinned Kai Rusch (Cu) in 1 minute 56 seconds.
145 lbs.: Isaac Foster (LD) pinned Joel Tramp (Cu) in 1 minute 5 seconds.
152 lbs.: Tyrin Scott (Cu) pinned Cruz Mollman (LD) in 44 seconds.
160 lbs.: Jonathan Lewis (Cu) def. Ethan Hess (LD) 16-1.
170 lbs.: Grady Lehrkamp (Cu) pinned Steven Buchholz (LD) in 58 seconds.
182 lbs.: Sterling Sword (Cu) won by forfeit.
195 lbs.: Weston Woodward (Cu) def. Dylan Meade (LD) 5-3 in sudden victory 1.
220 lbs.: Zayne Severyn (Cu) won by forfeit.
285 lbs.: Clayton Maude (Cu) won by forfeit.
Belle Fourche 57, Lead-Deadwood 12
The Broncs won four of the five matches and picked up six forfeit wins. Cayden Wolfe (152 pounds), Andy Tonsager (160), and Lucas Green (170) won their matches via pin.
Myka Fitzgerald, at 120 pounds, posted a pin victory for Lead-Deadwood. The Golddiggers also won a match by forfeit.
106 lbs.: Open.
113 lbs.: Open.
120 lbs.: Myka Fitzgerald (LD) pinned Taiten Eaton (BF) in 1 minute 27 seconds.
126 lbs.: Payton Jackson (BF) won by forfeit.
132 lbs.: Zach Tonsager (BF) won by forfeit.
138 lbs.: Thomas McCoy (BF) def. Tristen Fierbach (LD) 8-4.
145 lbs.: Isaac Foster (LD) won by forfeit.
152 lbs.: Cayden Wolfe (BF) pinned Trinity Zopp (LD) in 46 seconds.
160 lbs.: Andy Tonsager (BF) pinned Ethan Hess (LD) in 2 minutes 40 seconds.
170 lbs.: Lucas Green (BF) pinned Steven Buchholz (LD) in 41 seconds.
182 lbs.: Levi Melanson (BF) won by forfeit.
195 lbs.: Cade Bickerdyke (BF) won by forfeit.
220 lbs.: Lucas Tonsager (BF) won by forfeit.
285 lbs.: Sean Wahlfeldt (BF) won by forfeit.
