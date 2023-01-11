BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs held Douglas to nine points in the first half, and went on to defeat the Patriots 60-49, Saturday afternoon, in Belle Fourche.
Clay Pottorff, the Belle Fourche head coach said his team played much better Saturday against Douglas.
“I think we played a good chunk better today, but I also think it points that how good St. Thomas is this year,” said Pottorff, referring to Tuesday’s 63-26 loss to the Cavaliers, in Belle Fourche. “They took us out of our rhythm. I don’t want to look back in that rear view mirror again. If we see them again,we’ll face that then.”
Pottorff added, “Us playing so well today, I think part of it is what we saw on Tuesday. We saw what works and what doesn’t work. We handled pressure. We had a chance to do it, and today you saw when they tried to pressure us we got some layups out of that.” Pottorff said the team addressed playing tight a little bit on Tuesday against St. Thomas More.
“As a coach I try and put my fingerprint too much on games sometimes. I want to be calling sets, and I want to be calling action. I want to get us into this, and I want to get us into that,” said Pottorff. “The second quarter I just said we are playing four around one. I’d love it if we get a post up, and you guys just play.”
Pottorff added, “I need to focus a little bit more on ‘yes we need to do things this way’ in practice. If we do it the right way, and we feed the post, and we rebound like we did, basketball is a fun game and you just go out and play.”
Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter.
Anthony Staley made two field goals and Payton Dvorak scored to give Belle Fourche a 6-5 lead after one quarter.
Tatin Yackley hit two 3-pointers, and Jet Jensen hit two 3-pointers and a field goal to keep the Broncs on top 21-7.
Budmayr and Jayden Sechser scored and Jensen hit another 3-pointer to give Belle Fourche a 28-9 lead at the half.
Staley, Jensen, Nolan Wahlfeldt, and Budmayr scored in the third quarter to give the Broncs a 40-19 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Wahlfeldt, Jensen, Staley, Budmayr, and Rexton Audiss all scored for the Broncs in the fourth quarter and Belle Fourche went onto win 60-49.
