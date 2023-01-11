IMG_2400.jpg

Anthony Budmayr, of Belle Fourche, launches a 3-pointer during Saturday’s game against Douglas, in Belle Fourche. The Broncs defeated the Patriots 60-49.

Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs held Douglas to nine points in the first half, and went on to defeat the Patriots 60-49, Saturday afternoon, in Belle Fourche.

Clay Pottorff, the Belle Fourche head coach said his team played much better Saturday against Douglas.

