Broncs gallop past Cowboys 65-51

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche boys’ basketball team got a much needed win over Lemmon, 65-51, Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche.
“The boys kept fighting. These boys are a good group, they are a special group,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs head basketball coach. “It’s fun to see them play and they are fun to coach. It’s fun to see them finally get something that they deserve.”
Lemmon took an early 4-2 lead.
A field goal by Ryker Audiss, a 3-pointer by Anthony Budmayr, and a put back by Aiden Giffin put the Broncs on top 9-4.
The Cowboys battled back and took the lead 12-9, on a 3-pointer and field goal by Tanner Miller.
Belle Fourche answered with back-to-back field goals by Audiss to lead 13-12 after one quarter.
The Cowboys scored the first five points of the second quarter to regain the lead, 17-13.
Field goals by Giffin and Tatin Yackley helped tie the score at 20-20 with 5:08 left in the first half.
Two free throws by Giffin, and field goals by Budmayr, Audiss, and Giffin staked the Broncs to a 28-25 lead at the half.
A field goal by Audiss, a 3-pointer by Budmayr, and another field goal by Audiss extended the Belle Fourche lead to 36-29.
Two free throws by Anthony Staley and a 3-pointer by Audiss extended the Broncs lead to 41-29.
A 3-pointer by Caiden Stores, a field goal by Staley, and a 3-pointer and field goal by Audiss gave the Broncs a 51-32 lead after three quarters.
Lemmon would outscore Belle Fourche 17-13 in the fourth quarter, but the Broncs would come away with the win, 65-51.
Audiss led Belle Fourche in scoring with 20 points, followed by Giffin and Budmayr with 13 points each
Belle Fourche, now 7-6, travels to Harding County Thursday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.