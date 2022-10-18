BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche dropped a 48-7 varsity football decision to Sioux Falls Christian, Friday night, at Lou Grasslie Field. The victorious Chargers scored all of their points in the first half.
“They’re a big, tough football team: real good up front,” Broncs’ head coach Justin Walker said of the Chargers.
He added Belle Fourche’s game plan focused on moving and stunting up front to try taking advantage of speed against Sioux Falls’ size, but things did not work out.
Sioux Falls Christian collected five first-quarter touchdowns for a 35-0 advantage. Britton Mulder (4-yard run), Cole Snyder (19-yard catch and 36-yard interception return), Brayden Witte (23-yard run), and Tate VanHorssen (6-yard run) found the end zone. Jacob Docter contributed five extra-point kicks.
Mulder (1-yard catch) and Witte (26-yard run) reached the end zone for the Chargers in the second quarter. Doctor added the extra point after the Mulder score.
“There is a physical difference between the size and physicality of one group compared to the other,” Walker said in describing the first half.
Belle Fourche got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Thomas McCoy caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Wahlfeldt. Anthony Staley kicked the extra point for the 48-7 final.
“The integrity, the discipline, and the will to just do things the right way: it never wavers with them,” Walker said when asked about the second half.
Gunnar Geib a third-year senior lineman yalkss his role as a teamleader.
“Our record this year is not what we wanted, but we’re definitely doing better than last year,” Geib said in reviewing the season thus far.
He added the Broncs are more of a team.
Geib said the Broncs have developed their passing game after being a run-oriented squad the last few years.
“Everyone was down, but it was easy to get everyone back up,” Geib said in describing the halftime atmosphere. “We came out fired up (for the second half).”
Geib said Sioux Falls Christian excelled in the running game during the first half, with all players doing their job and creating holes for the backs.
Walker said communication within the team was also a second-half positive.
He added players upgrade (as opposed to downgrade) one another even during rough times.
Belle Fourche will end its regular season next Thursday when it hosts Vermillion at Lou Graslie Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Both teams are 3-5.
“We have a lot on the line next week,” Walker said. “We need to get ready and focus on that game, and not let this one dwell.”
Walker said he expects the Broncs to play like they have done this season: disciplined team football.
Geib said he anticipates Belle Fourche can have success in the run game against Vermillion.
“It’s my last year. I’m going to be fired up,” Geib said. He agreed the Broncs have nothing to lose.
Belle Fourche senior wide-receiver defensive back Lane Longbrake said the Chargers’ tight ends excelled in the first half.
He added the Broncs could not establish their running game.
“It can be devastating,” Longbrake said of going into halftime down 48-0. “We get they’re a good team, but we have to come out no matter what.”
Longbrake went on to say Belle Fourche was able to get the running game going better in the second half.
Longbrake is a team captain and said it helps him to be a communicator and an influence on the younger players.
“There are a lot of emotions with that game,” Longbrake said in looking toward Vermillion. He added it could be the final game, which no one on the team wants.
What atmosphere does Longbrake anticipate for Thursday’s game?
“It’s senior night. That going to bring some more energy, have a big crowd. That’s what we want,” Longbrake said.
The top eight teams qualify for the class 11A playoffs. Belle Fourche is 11th with 38.250 seeding points; Vermillion sets ninth at 38.625. Lennox (3-5 record, 39.375 points) currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot. The Orioles will face Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday.
