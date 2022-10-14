Broncs' football team endures rough night

Belle Fourche defenders Jayden Sechser, left, and Thomas McCoy, right, combine to stop Sioux Falls Christian’s Carter VanDonge for no gain during the first quarter. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche dropped a 48-7 varsity football decision to Sioux Falls Christian, Friday night, at Lou Grasslie Field. The victorious Chargers scored all of their points in the first half.

“They’re a big, tough football team: real good up front,” Broncs’ head coach Justin Walker said of the Chargers. He added Belle Fourche’s game plan focused on moving and stunting up front to try taking advantage of speed against Sioux Falls’ size, but things did not work out.

