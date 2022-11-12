Broncs’ football coach reflects on debut season

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche varsity football coach Justin Walker remembered two things above all else as he recently reflected on his first season here.
“How high of a level of leadership we have with our older class,” Walker said. He added efficiency was really good despite the team’s record.
The Broncs finished the season 3-6 and did not qualify for the Class 11A playoffs.
“We never had a special teams touchdown scored on us this season, and we were able to score a special teams touchdown,” Walker said. He added the team also forced one more turnover than it committed.
Walker said the buy-in marked the Broncs’ biggest strength as the season ended. Thirty-eight players attended the first day of fall practice, and Walker said he looks to have 60 to 70 out next season.
As for the biggest concern area this season, Walker said, the team ran the offense it should not have. He said he would take the brunt of that.
Walker said he came in wanting to run a college-style offense. He said things did not work out and added it is up to him to make those adjustments.
Belle Fourche toppled Douglas 27-16 in its season opener before falling to Dell Rapids and St. Thomas More. A 20-6 win over Chamberlain squared the Broncs’ record at 2-2.
A setback against Spearfish preceded Belle Fourche’s 51-20 triumph over Lakota Tech. Belle Fourche improved to 3-3 after that Prosepctor Bowl win.
Belle Fourche fell to Sturgis Brown, Sioux Falls Christian, and Vermillion to end the season.
“Probably the biggest thing that evolved or changed is my understanding of the kids and getting to know them,” Walker said. He added he learned about the team and players’ personalities.
Walker said he needs to improve at putting players into positions where their characteristics may be used for success.
Comebacks in two victories highlighted the season for Walker. The Broncs trailed Chamberlain 6-0 at halftime and were behind Douglas 15-14 in the fourth period.
Walker said Carter McKenna was a “jack of all trades” for the Broncs this season. The 6-foot-4 junior played linebacker, defensive back, cornerback, safety, tight end, halfback, and outside linebacker positions.
Jayden Sechser, Evan Vissia, Thomas McCoy, Devin Nowowiejski, Lane Longbrake, Anthony Staley, Lucas Green, Gunnar Geib, Andrew Tonsager, and JT Hahne represented the senior class.
“This senior class set a standard that I will hold all classes to from here on my time here,” Walker said. He cited their overall conduct and helping of younger teammates.
Walker said he is most excited about changing the attitudes towards football with increased numbers and a fun, more inclusive environment. He added he wants football players to be involved in other activities.
