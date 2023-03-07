Broncs Nolan Wahlfeldt_1824.jpg

Belle Fourche’s Nolan Wahlfeldt, right, drives down the lane during a game earlier this season in Belle Fourche. The Broncs lost to St. Thomas More 48-32 in a SoDak 16 playoff game Friday night in Rapid City.

Pioneer file photo

RAPID CITY — The Belle Fourche Broncs fell to the St. Thomas More Cavaliers 48-32 in a SoDak 16 game Friday night in Rapid City.

“I’m super proud of our young men for their grit and determination. I’ve been saying that a lot lately,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs head coach. “We missed some layups in the first half, and we turned the ball over for a little bit, but we didn’t back down, and we didn’t let that get in our head,” The Broncs trailed 8-6 after one quarter, and they trailed 20-18 at the half.

