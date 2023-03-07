Belle Fourche’s Nolan Wahlfeldt, right, drives down the lane during a game earlier this season in Belle Fourche. The Broncs lost to St. Thomas More 48-32 in a SoDak 16 playoff game Friday night in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY — The Belle Fourche Broncs fell to the St. Thomas More Cavaliers 48-32 in a SoDak 16 game Friday night in Rapid City.
“I’m super proud of our young men for their grit and determination. I’ve been saying that a lot lately,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs head coach. “We missed some layups in the first half, and we turned the ball over for a little bit, but we didn’t back down, and we didn’t let that get in our head,” The Broncs trailed 8-6 after one quarter, and they trailed 20-18 at the half.
“We stayed the course and kept fighting. In the third quarter Jet Jensen hit a three to put us up 21-20. That kind of forces St. Thomas More’s hand to plug in (Caleb) Hollenbeck. They were trying to rest him,” said Pottorff. “He’s a good ball player, and the tone of the game kind of changed after that.”
The Cavaliers out scored the Broncs 26-8 over the final six minutes of the third quarter, and the first six minutes of the fourth quarter on their way to a 48-32 win.
“They ramped up their defensive pressure. They can really ramp up the pressure and make it hard on your guards,” said Pottorff. “We really struggled getting into our offense. We fought so hard to get it past half court in the second half when they ramped up the pressure. We were so worried about not turning it over instead of trying to score.”
Anthony Budmayr led the Broncs in scoring with 13 points, Jensen added 10 points, Anthony Staley scored four points, Payton Dvorak scored three points, and Nolan Wahlfeldt scored two points.
Budmayr, Staley, Tatin Yackley, JT Hahne, Jayden Sechser played in their final in game in a Broncs uniform.
We have fine seniors that really have given us a lot,” said Pottorff. “Anthony Budmayr has been a three-year starter for us. Anthony Staley has been a two-year starter for us. Tatin Yackley started about every game for us this year, and gave us some big minutes as a junior. JT Hahne and Jayden Sechser were kind of first year varsity players. They suited up last year as juniors, but they didn’t play any real action minutes. They did some good things for us throughout the year. But Anthony
Pottorff talked about the future of the Broncs program.
“Anthony Budmayr and Anthony Staley are going to be hard to replace. They’ve been kind of anchors for us here recently, and they are guys we could really look to at big moments, but we have some young kids coming up. We keep putting some bricks on the foundation of Belle Fourche basketball. Each class lays another brick, and brings another characteristic and another trait to our culture. I’m proud, and I’m blessed to be their coach, and I’m excited to see what they do in the future,” Pottorff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.