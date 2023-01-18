Jet Jensen, of Belle Fourche, gets off a jump shot over two Rangers defenders during Tuesday night’s boys’ high school basketball game against Hill City, in Belle Fourche. The Rangers led by as many as 21 points, and had to hold off a rally by Belle Fourche to win. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs boys’ basketball team overcame a 21-point halftime deficit, but came up short, losing to Hill City 50-44, Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
In the first half the Broncs couldn’t get anything going, scoring only 15 points.
“Give credit to Hill City. They came out with a sharper gear than we did in that first half, and made things difficult on us offensively,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs coach. “Then they also made it hard on us defensively with their inside action and all their shooters.”
Belle Fourche started out cold from the field.
Anthony Staley scored four points, but Belle Fourche trailed 11-4 three minutes into the game.
Nolan Wahlfeldt, Anthony Budmayr scored, and JT Hahne hit a 3-pointer for Belle Fourche, but the Broncs trailed 18-11 after one quarter.
Staley and Wahlfeldt scored the only points in the second quarter for Belle Fourche, as the Rangers out scored the Broncs 18-4, to lead 36-15 at the half.
Belle Fourche came out like a different team in the second half, scoring the first 17 points of the third quarter
Pottorff was asked what he said to his team at halftime to get them to play better to start the third quarter.
“I wish I could tell you it was something magical, but it was just kind of the normal stuff you say when you’redown that much (21 points). Just keep fighting, keep chipping away, and I was proud of how we did fight and chipped away,” said Pottorff. “We made the little adjustment of a little bit more five out, which got (Erick) Jorgensen away from the rim, and we found some space there in the second half. The boys played hard. I wish we would have been a little more geared up in the first half, but can’t go back.”
Jet Jensen, Wahlfeldt, and Tatin Yackley helped Belle Fourche score the first 17 points of the third quarter, while holding Hill City scoreless, to cut the Rangers lead to 36-32.
Hill City scored the final three points of the quarter and led 39-32 after three quarters.
A Staley field goal, a 3-pointer by Jensen, and a field goal and free throw by Staley put Belle Fourche on top 40-39 with just under seven minutes left in the game.
Hill City outscored Belle Fourche 11-4 over the final six minutes to get the win, 50-44.
Belle Fourche scoring: Nolan Wahlfeldt 16; Anthony Staley 11, Jet Jensen 8, Tatin Yackley 4, JT Hahne 3, and Anthony Budmayr 2.
Bell Fourche travels to Bowman, N.D. Saturday, to face the Bowman County Bulldogs.
“Bowman County is really good. They don’t have a ton of size, but they have some skilled guys that play inside, and they can knock down shots outside as well. They have some really good guards. We are going to have to be ready to go,” Pottorff said.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.