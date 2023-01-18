IMG_3061 copy.jpg

Jet Jensen, of Belle Fourche, gets off a jump shot over two Rangers defenders during Tuesday night’s boys’ high school basketball game against Hill City, in Belle Fourche. The Rangers led by as many as 21 points, and had to hold off a rally by Belle Fourche to win. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs boys’ basketball team overcame a 21-point halftime deficit, but came up short, losing to Hill City 50-44, Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.

In the first half the Broncs couldn’t get anything going, scoring only 15 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.