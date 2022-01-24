Broncs fall to Bulldogs 72-71 in double OT

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs boys’ basketball team lost a heart-breaker to the Bowman County Bulldogs, 72-71 in double overtime, Saturday in Belle Fourche.
“I thought our boys fought. It’s been a tough week,” said Clay Pottorff, the Belle Fourche head boys basketball coach. “We are in the middle of that long dark tunnel right now. We can’t really see the light. We just need to keep punching that paper bag, bust through it, be better for it.”
Aiden Giffin scored and Anthony Staley hit a field goal and free throw to put the Broncs on top 5-0.
Bowman County went on a 9-3 run to take the lead 9-7 with two minutes left in the opening quarter.
Ryker Audiss made a free throw and a field goal, and Giffin scored to give Belle Fourche a12-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Giffin made two free throws, but Bowman County went on a 7-0 run to take the lead 18-14.
Belle Fourche got field goals from Cole Hockenbary, Giffin, and Gabe Heck to cut the Bowman County lead to 24-22 with 2:22 left in the first half.
Audiss hit back-to-back field goals but the Broncs trailed 31-26 at the half,
Anthony Budmayr hit a 3-pointer and field goal to tie the score at 31-31.
Giffin and Budmayr scored to put the Broncs on top 35-32.
Staley and Giffin scored to give Belle Fourche a 39-37 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The two teams battled back and forth in the fourth quarter and the game was tied 58-58 at the end of regulation, forcing an overtime.
In overtime Budmayr scored five points and Audiss scored two points to tie the score at 65-65 forcing a second overtime.
In the second overtime Belle Fourche led 71-69 with 31 seconds left in the game, when Bowman County’s Aidan Thompson hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs the win, 72-71.
Giffin scored 22 points. Budmayr 17 points, and Audiss 11 points, for Belle Fourche (6-6).
