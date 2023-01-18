BELLE FOURCHE — The Hot Springs Bison went on a 14-0 run in the third quarter, and went on to defeat the Belle Fourche Broncs 58-55, Monday night, in Belle Fourche.
This was a make up game from Dec. 22 when the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
“It was a great start for us to fluster such a good team that much and get them out of rhythm. But then it’s kind of scary when you have them so flustered, then you only amass an 11 point lead out of their confusion and their bad plays,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs head coach. “You know they are going to straighten their bow and get things right, and they certainly did. Our 1-3-1 defense worked for a while, but you can’t throw a 95 miles per hour fastball over the middle of the plate the whole game. You’ve got to be able to change levels, and you’ve got to be able to change speeds. They got comfortable with our rotations of the 1-3-1, and that’s when their run started.”
“We tried to go to some man-to-man, but we couldn’t keep the ball out of the paint, so once they were rolling, it was hard to try to find a defense that would slow them down a little bit,” Pottorff added.
The Belle Fourche defense bothered Hot Springs early, holding the Bison to one free throw, as the Broncs lead 11-0 after one quarter.
Hot Springs out scored Belle Fourche 20-14 in the second quarter, but the Broncs held on to a 25-21 lead at the half.
Belle Fourche led 31-23 with 3:59 left in the third quarter.
The Bison went on a 14-0 run and took the lead 37-31, and they would lead 37-36 going into the final eight minutes of play.
The two teams would battle back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, but Hot Springs hit a big 3-pointer and a pair of free throws inside the last two minutes of play to win 58-55.
Belle Fourche scoring: Jet Jensen 18; Anthony Staley 16; Nolan Wahlfeldt 7; Anthony Budmayr 6; Tatin Yackley 2; and JT Hahne 2
Belle Fourche (5-3) travels to Bowman County, N.D. (1-0) Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. contest.
