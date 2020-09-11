Broncs fall to Bearcats 47-7

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs lost to the Douglas, Wyo. Bearcats 47-7, Friday night in Belle Fourche.
Douglas lead 21-0 at the half.
They added 19 pints in the fourth quarter, while Belle Fourche got on the scoreboard on a 62-yard run by Brextin Garza. Anthony Staley added the extra point for the Broncs only points of the game.
Ramon Vazquez raced 13 yards for the score, the PAT was good, increasing the Beacats lead to 40-0 and Douglas would go on to win 47-7.
See game story and photos in Monday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
