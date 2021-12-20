Broncs edge Sundance in OT

LEAD — Anthony Budmayr’s 3-point field goal with three seconds left in overtime lifted Belle Fourche to a 46-43 boys’ basketball win over Sundance, Saturday, at the Stateline Shootout in Lead.
“It’s good for the boys to play in that early on,” Broncs’ head coach Clay Pottorff said in describing overtime situations. “It’s really good to get some success out of that.”
Sundance claimed a 7-2, first-quarter lead on Gunnar McLaughlin’s 3-point field goal. Aiden Giffin’s inside jump shot brought Belle Fourche to within 7-4 at the break.
The Bulldogs opened a seven-point (13-6) lead in the second period on Keaton Mills’ three-point play. Ryker Audiss’ three-point play and Giffin’s layup brought Belle Fourche to within 13-11.
Gabe Heck connected twice from 3-point range as the Broncs trailed by only 18-17. Anthony Staley scored from inside to put Belle Fourche up 19-18.
The teams were tied 21-21 at halftime and combined for only 12 points in the third quarter. Sundance claimed a 28-26 lead at the break.
Budmayr, Cole Hockenbary, and Giffin highlighted a 10-2 run to start the Broncs’ fourth quarter. A Giffin basket gave Belle Fourche a 36-30 lead.
Sundance responded with a 7-0 run. Mills scored from inside to put the Bulldogs ahead 37-36 with 51 seconds left in regulation.
Giffin’s free throw with 25 seconds left brought Belle Fourche into a 37-37 tie. A Sundance turnover gave the Broncs the ball with six seconds left, but a final shot missed the mark to set up overtime.
Sundance took a 41-39 lead in the four-minute extra session. Heck’s basket and Budmayr’s free throw pushed the Broncs ahead 42-41.
A McLaughlin jump shot put the Bulldogs up 43-42. Heck connected on a free throw with 33 seconds left as the Broncs forged a 43-43 tie.
Belle Fourche recorded a steal. A shot missed the mark, but the Broncs regained possession and called timeout with seven seconds.
Budmayr received a pass on the left wing and connected on his 3-point field goal attempt to give the Broncs the win.
“They (Bulldogs) guarded our inbound really well because we were running a pick the picker. We were hoping we’d get a look on the back side. They covered that up,” Pottorff said in describing the final play.
“We handled the situation well, swung it, and found an open man who was due for a big shot,” Pottorff added.
Giffin scored 17 points to pace Belle Fourche, who also received 10 points from Budmayr. McLaughlin posted a game-high 29 points for Sundance.
Belle Fourche defeated Newcastle 64-53 in its Friday night game at the Stateline Shootout.
The Broncs led 12-11 after one quarter, 28-24 at halftime, and 46-37 after three quarters.
Aiden Giffin (20 points), Anthony Budmayr (10), and Ryker Audiss (10) scored in double figures for Belle Fourche. Cole Hockenbary (eight points), Anthony Staley (six), Gabe Heck (six), and Nolan Wahlfeldt (four) completed the Broncs’ scoring.
Newcastle’s Slade Roberson finished with a team-high 17 points.
“We took a lot of steps forward defensively,” Pottorff said of the Broncs’ efforts this weekend. “I think we need to finish a little bit better. We need to protect the ball when we’re shooting inside, maybe not shoot a contested shot.”
Belle Fourche (3-1) is scheduled to visit St. Thomas More on Jan. 4.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.