BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche defeated Custer three games to zero in a Region 8A volleyball tournament first-round match at Edwin Petranek Armoey, in Belle Fourche. Scores were 25-9, 25-16, and 25-21.
“In the last few practices, we’ve been really trying to control unforced errors and play some clean volleyball,” Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. She added the squad kept things really clean in the first game but made a few more errors in the final two games.
Adryana Hovland served an ace to put third-seeded Belle Fourche ahead 7-3 in the first game. Kaylin Garza’s attacking kill gave the Broncs side out and an 11-4 advantage.
An attacking kill by Mataya Ward extended Belle Fourche’s lead to 13-4. The margin reached 11 points (16-5) on a Grace Clooten block.
Ward’s serving ace, Dylan Stedillie’s attacking kill, and Hovland’s attacking kill propelled the Broncs to a 21-8 lead. Tia Williamson served consecutive aces for the 25-9 win.
Hovland served an ace as the Broncs edged ahead 5-4 in the second game. Three successive attacking kills — two by Ward and one by Stedillie — helped Belle Fourche open a 14-6 advantage.
The Broncs gained side out after a Stedillie attacnking kill and stayed ahead 18-9. Ward’s attacking kill gave Belle Fourche side out and a 24-16 lead en route to the 25-16 win.
Belle Fourche moved ahead 7-5 in the third game following Clooten’s attacking kill. Sixth-seeded Custer edged ahead 11-8, but Hovland recorded an attacking kill to keep the Broncs within 11-9.
Hovland served an ace as Belle Fourche went up 17-14. Garza contributed an attacking kill to make the score 18-14.
Two attacking kills by Clooten gave the Broncs a 24-18 advantage. Custer notched three straight points, but Belle Fourche scored once for the 25-21 game win and match victory.
“We just need to be mindful about what we’re doing and keep that throughout the whole match,” Schlichtemeier said after her team improved to 26-8.
“We’ll get back in the gym tomorrow and, that’s what we will continue to work on,” Schlichtemeier said.
Belle Fourche’s statistical leaders follow.
Serving: Adryana Hovland 21 of 22 with 5 aces, Kaylin Garza 11-12 with 3 aces.
Attacking kills: Mataya Ward 14, Grace Clooten 8, Garza 8.
Blocks: Garza 2, Grace Clooten 1, Dylan Stedillie 1.
Digs: Stedillie 14, Chloe Crago 9, Allison Labrier 8.
Set assists: Lily McCarty 17, McKenzie Lyons 13.
Fourth-seeded St. Thomas More defeated number 5 seed Hot Springs three games to one on Tuesday. Scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, and 25-15.
Hill City, the number 2 seed, swept seventh-seeded Lead-Deadwood three games to zero (25-12, 25-9, 25-13) in Tuesday’s other first-round tournament match.
Top-seeded Rapid City Christian earned a first-round bye and will host St. Thomas More in Thursday’s second-round match. Belle Fourche will visit Hill City that day.
