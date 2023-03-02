HILL CITY — Belle Fourche erased an eight-point halftime deficit and defeated Hill City 69-61 as the Region 8A boys’ basketball tournament began Tuesday night, in Hill City.
The Rangers, seeded fourth, led 17-11 after the first period and 34-26 at halftime. Hill City led 48-45 after three periods, but the fifth-seeded Broncs used a 24-13 scoring edge in the final frame for the win.
“We started getting into some ball-screen stuff in the second half,” Belle Fourche head coach Clay Pottorff said. “Jet Jensen got into rhythm, and Anthony Budmayr later followed suit.
Pottorff said Belle Fourche played man-to-man defense in the second half, and the Broncs got stops and rebounds.
Budmayr notched a game-high 29 points, including four 3-point field goals, for Belle Fourche (9-12). Jensen added 21 points; his efforts included five 3-point field goals.
Hill City, also 9-12, received 21 points from Devin Buehler, 17 from Alex Stoeckmann, and 14 from Everett Sullivan.
Belle Fourche will now visit top-seeded St. Thomas More at 6 p.m. Friday. The Cavaliers (18-2) received a first-round bye.
“It’s going to be a loud environment,” Pottorff said in looking ahead. “That results in increased adrenaline levels, and the key will be to embrace those emotions while harnessing them. We don’t want those emotions to take us out of our game,” P
He added the Broncs must also handle St. Thomas More’s pressure.
Second-seeded Rapid City Christian defeated number 7 seed Lead-Deadwood 84-31 on Tuesday.
Third-seeded Hot Springs downed sixth-seeded Hot Springs 45-26.
Rapid City Christian will host Hot Springs in Friday’s other semifinal. The winners of Friday’s games advance to the Class A SoDak 16 event.
Belle Fourche scoring: Anthony Budmayr 29, Jet Jensen 21, Anthony Staley 7, Nolan Wahlfeldt 5, Rance Bowden 4, Peyton Dvorak 3. Totals 24 field goals, 11 of 14 from the free throw line, 69 points.
Hill City scoring: Devin Buehler 21, Alex Stoeckmann 17, Everett Sullivan 14, Zane Messick 3, Ian Jorgensen 2, Brandon Ramirez 2, Jairo Escobar 2. Totals 24 field goals, four of eight from the free throw line, 61 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 10 (Jensen 5, Budmayr 4, Wahlfeldt 1), Hill City 9 (Sullivan 3, Stoeckmann 3, Buehler 2, Messick 1.
