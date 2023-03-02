bhp sports.jpg
HILL CITY — Belle Fourche erased an eight-point halftime deficit and defeated Hill City 69-61 as the Region 8A boys’ basketball tournament began Tuesday night, in Hill City.

The Rangers, seeded fourth, led 17-11 after the first period and 34-26 at halftime. Hill City led 48-45 after three periods, but the fifth-seeded Broncs used a 24-13 scoring edge in the final frame for the win.

