BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Bronc’s boys basketball defeated the Sturgis Scooper, 48-32, at the Edwin Petranek Armory on Tuesday in Belle Fourche.
“I thought we did some really good things tonight, in the second half we really started to move the ball offensively, if I was counting, I might have to go to my second hand to the number of times we scored with less than ten seconds on the shot clock,” said Clay Pottorff, Belle Fouche’s head basketball coach. “We have been telling the kids that you can find shots anytime during the shot clock, we don’t need to rush a quick one, things open up when there are ten seconds left and the boys started to understand that tonight.”
The first quarter ended with Belle Fourche in the lead, 12-8.
Both teams struggle to score in the second quarter, with Belle Fourche’s Cole Hockenbary scoring the first field goal of the quarter, with over four minutes off of the clock.
Sturgis first score of the second quarter was a field goal by Ty Buus with just over two minutes left in the first half, and the Bronc’s in led 22-14 at the intermission..
Both teams played aggressive defensive and and the Broncs led 35-19 after three quarters of play.
In the fourth quarter, both teams ended up scoring 13 points,but Belle Fourche went on to win, 48-32.
“I thought tonight we just really struggled offensively, we didn’t execute very well, and some of the things we did execute, we did not put the ball in the basket and we have to do a better job there,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head basketball coach. “We just have to make better decisions, we had some stretches where we held them from scoring, but then we weren’t scoring, or we would make a poor pass, or weren’t in a position to make a layup.”
Coach Pottorff talked about Anthony Budmayr, top scorer draining two 3-pointers midway in the third quarter that gave the momentum to the Bronc’s.
“He is our microwave. He does have to figure out how to not foul right away at the start of the game, so he doesn’t have to get the rhythm going in the second half, but could get it rolling in the first half. He has a quick trigger, and a smooth trigger,” Pottorff said.
Budmayr, Belle Fourche’s leading scorer with 13 points, talked about the third quarter, where he made to big shots.
“We usually don’t come out strong in the third quarter, but tonight we came out pretty hard, we kept the foot on the gas and just kept playing hard,” said Budmayr.
The Bronc’s shot 19 of 45 for 42%, and four of seven on free throws, along with eight turnovers.
“Sturgis (Brown) was playing some tough defense but we made them work for 25 to 30 seconds and then something would pop open and the boys did a great job of taking advantage of that,” said Pottorff.
Coach Buus talked about the injuries that hurt the team in the second half.
“The boys played hard, it did not help us when Ty (Buus) and Konner (Berndt) both being out in the second half, Tyan gives us a lot of dimensions, plays at a speed that forces others and Konner just gives relentless effort,” Buus said.
Gavin Ligtenberg led Sturgis Brown in scoring with seven points, followed by Owen Cass and Ty Buss, both with six points each.
The Scoopers shot 10 of 37 for 27% on field goals, and were 10 of 17 for free throws. The Scoopers also committed 15 turnovers.
The Bronc’s are 1-1 on the season and will travel to Lead Friday to play Newcastle, in the Stateline Shootout. The Scoopers, 0-2, travel to Pierre Friday, and Aberdeen Central Saturday.
