Broncs blank Hot Springs 2-0 in season opener

Belle Fourche’s Turner Williams, right, gets past Hot Springs’ Luke Haertel during Fiday night’s boys’ high school soccer game in Belle Fourche. The Broncs opened their 2023 high school soccer season with a 2-0 win over the visiting Bison. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche used first-half goals by Brahnson Brink and Keagen Walker to defeat Hot Springs 2-0 in Friday night’s varsity boys’ soccer season opener at the Black Hills Roundup complex. “The basics weren’t quite there for us, but we did end up finding their (Hot Springs’) weaknesses to get those two goals,” Broncs’ head coach Lucas Trimble said. Broncs’ goaltender Joshua Brill made three early saves. Brink scored with 11 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first half as Belle Fourche moved ahead 1-0. Griffin Biehl shot twice for the Broncs. Walker added his goal with 3 minutes remaining in the first half for that 2-0 advantage. Belle Fourche’s defense worked hard, according to Trimble. He added players getting out wide on the field, and crossing the ball, contributed to the goals. “This game was a little rough for us,” Belle Fourche midfielder Isaac Voyles said. He added the team worked more on the simple things but did not execute them. Voyles attributed first-game jitters to the team’s performance. He said the team had a lot of chances inside the box, which is the area in front of the opponent’s goal. “I think that we had a very good defensive line,” Voyles said. He added the Broncs did well taking the ball from the back and getting the ball forward. As a junior, Voyles said he is expected to guide the team and make sure communication is what it should be. He cited the importance of making sure his teammates are in their proper positions. “When one person gets talking, it gets another person talking, gets another person talking,” Voyles said. “That’s when we all click.” Voyles was the Broncs’ third captain in 2022. He said he has been more of a leader for as long as he can remember. He most looks forward to being with his teammates and seeing what can be accomplished. Belle Fourche starts the season 1-0, and they go on the road Aug. 18 game to play at Groton Area. “Working on our fundamentals, shaking off the rust,” Trimble said when asked what practice sessions would feature. Voyles said practice sessions would include working on finishing.
