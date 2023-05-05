By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Belle Fourche controlled the first two innings Tuesday night and defeated Lead-Deadwood 12-0 in a varsity high school baseball game played at Keene Park. Play ended after five frames because of the 10-run rule.
Lead-Deadwood played in throwback uniforms honoring the history of the Deadwood Bears. See related story on page 13.
“We kind of really wanted to start this game off hot, and we did,” said Broncs’ head coach Randy Doran, whose squad scored seven runs in the first innings and five in the second. “They were just kind of looking for their pitch early on.”
Anthony Budmayr’s single plated Aiden Voyles and put Belle Fourche up 1-0 in the first. Nolan Wahlfeldt singled to score Budmayr and Caden Thomsen, giving the Broncs a 3-0 edge. Brayden Carbajal’s bases-loaded walk brought home Harvey Walding as Belle Fourche led 4-0 in the first. Voyles laced a double to plate Wahlfeldt and Caeyn Howard; Carbajal scored on an error later in the play for the Broncs’ 7-0 advantage.
Drew Janke rapped a two-out single in Lead-Deadwood’s half of the first but was stranded on base.
Ten Belle Fourche batters combined for four hits and two walks during the second frame. Voyles’ two-run single, scoring Howard and Carbajal, led the charge.
“They were aggressive; they put the ball in play,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Bob Nelson said of Belle Fourche’s early success. “We couldn’t stop the bleeding; we walked guys, hit some guys. It was rough.”
The home standing Golddiggers received Preston Lowery’s single and Ethan Hess’ walk to put two runners on base in the second inning. Both were stranded.
Sam Kooima’s third-inning single and Brady Rantapaa’s fifth-inning single accounted for Lead-Deadwood’s other hits.
Nelson agreed tonight was part of a season-long refrain where the Golddiggers made errors at critical times. He said the players also got down.
Thomsen, Wahlfeldt, and Howard each scored two runs and added a hit for Belle Fourche. Wahlfeldt notched the pitching win.
Beau Wichterman took the pitching loss for Lead-Deadwood. Janke, Lowery, Kooima, and Rantapaa finished with one hit apiece.
“He’s just kind of a guy that goes up there and trusts his defense,” Doran said in describing Howard, an eighth-grader who pitched the final three innings. “He was able to get some swings and misses tonight.”
“We wanted to go to the plate aggressive and ready to hit,” Voyles said. “We feel confident with Nolan (Wahlfeldt) on the mound.”
Voyles said the season is going really well for the Broncs. “Everyone has been good at the plate, and we’re seeing the ball well,” he added.
Belle Fourche has played more solid defense this season than in the past, according to Voyles.
Voyles went on to say he is enjoying his best season at the plate. He credits off-season development that included time as Spearfish’s indoor facility.
He describes his team role as finding ways to get on base as the leadoff hitter. Voyles also is asked to play solid, error-free defense and go wherever the team needs him.
Lead-Deadwood’s Jaxson Burleson said hitting and fielding played the biggest roles in the outcome. He added the Golddiggers need to field better and hit the ball.
Burleson said the season has been good despite Lead-Deadwood’s 0-5 record. “We’ve had good games. We’ve hit well; we just have some little mistakes that make us lose games,” he added.
He described his overall role as helping to lead the team. That includes communicating positively with teammates when it is needed.
“To be a better hitter and a smarter player,” Burleson said in outlining his goals for this season.
He added he has been able to make progress in both areas.
Belle Fourche runs: Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Caden Thomsen 2, Caeyn Howard 2, Brayden Carbajal 2, Evan Vissia 1, Aiden Voyles 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Harvey Walding 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Gavin Pearson 1, Howard 1, Wahlfeldt 1, Budmayr 1, Voyles 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Voyles 2.
Belle Fourche triples: Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Wahlfeldt 2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts; Howard 3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Lead-Deadwood runs: none.
Lead-Deadwood singles: Drew Janke 1, Preston Lowery 1, Sam Kooima 1, Brady Rantapaa 1.
Lead-Deadwood pitching: Beau Wichterman 1 inning, 7 runs, 4 hits, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts; Jaxson Burleson 1 inning, 5 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts; Sam Kooima 3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts.
The Broncs are 8-3 this season heading into Friday’s game against Douglas in Rapid City. Lead-Deadwood will host Rapid City Stevens at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Nelson said he would like to see the Golddiggers bounce back and not think Tuesday is how they play all the time. He added players need more discipline on fundamentals.
