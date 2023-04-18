Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles releases a first-inning pitch during Saturday’s contest against Rapid City Christian, in Belle Fourche. The Broncs scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Comets, 17-7. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles releases a first-inning pitch during Saturday’s contest against Rapid City Christian, in Belle Fourche. The Broncs scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Comets, 17-7. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
BELLE FOURCHE — A 12-run sixth inning propelled Belle Fourche’s varsity baseball team past Rapid City Christian 17-7, Saturday afternoon, at thea Black Hills Roundup complex. Play ended during that inning because of the 10-run rule.
“As long as we can stay in it to the end, our bats are going to come alive,” Broncs’ head coach Randy Doran said. “There’s going to be one inning where our bats are going to separate and make the difference.”
Doran said this game was similar to Belle Fourche’s April 12 game against Rapid City Central. The Broncs trailed 11-4 in the sixth frame before rallying for a 14-11 win.
Each team scored three runs in the third inning on Saturday. Rapid City Christian added four in the fourth for a 7-3 advantage before Belle Fourche scored twice in the fifth for a 7-5 score. Trig Thomsen scored on a sixth-inning wild pitch to bring Belle Fourche within 7-6. Harvey Walding’s infield single loaded the bases with one out.
JT Hahne walked to score Anthony Budmayr and bring the Broncs into a 7-7 tie. Caeyn Howard’s bloop single plated Gavin Pearson and put Belle Fourche ahead 8-7.
Aiden Voyles reached base on an error; Walding scored for a 9-7 Broncs’ lead.
Nolan Wahlfeldt rapped an RBI single to plate Hahne and make the score 10-7.
Evan Vissia followed with a three-run triple. Howard, Voyles, and Wahlfeldt crossed home plate as Belle Fourche went ahead 13-7.
Caden Thomsen then hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence. Vissia and Thomsen came home for a 15-7 Broncs’ advantage.
“I just kind of went up there, and I had the same mentality I always do: I’m going to hit the ball,” Thomsen said. He added all he can ask for is to put the ball in play; Saturday marked his first home run during a game at this level.
Caden Thomsen said he was not looking for a particular pitch during that at-bat. He watched Rapid City Christian pitcher Simon Kieffer warm up, and he told himself to drive the ball.
“I think our team just finally locked in and realized, ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Caden Thomsen said in describing that sixth inning. He added Belle Fourche has had slow starts in its earlier games.
Caden Thomsen is starting at first base this season and described his role as playing defense and batting fourth in the lineup. He started a few games during a 2022 season that was cut short due to a hip injury.
“It wasn’t huge,” Caden Thomsen said of the adjustment he had to make for this season. “I was ready to step up and do it, I guess. I’ve been waiting for a few years now.”
Preseason preparation for Caden Thomsen did not really change. He cited his efforts to stay loose and make sure he is ready to play injury-free the entire season.
Caden Thomsen most looks forward to playing baseball during the next few weeks.
An error, hit batter, and walk re-loaded the bases for Belle Fourche. Budmayr and Pearson dashed home on wild pitches to secure the win for the Broncs, who improved to 2-2.
Belle Fourche sent 15 players to the plate during that sixth inning. They combined for six hits, five walks and one hit batter while taking advantage of two Rapid City Christian errors.
Budmayr and Pearson scored three runs apiece for the Broncs. Caden Thomsen and Walding each added two hits. Budmayr notched the pitching win.
Simon Kieffer took the pitching loss for Rapid City Christian. Cayden Von Eye and Wes Schlabach each turned in two-run, one-hit performances for the offense.
“There was no panic by anybody,” Doran said. “We just knew we needed to clean some stuff up defensively.”
Doran said the Broncs needed to string some hits together and did so.
Voyles pitched the first five innings and said he was able to hit the outside corner during those first two frames. He added Rapid City Christian started hitting the inside pitches in the third and fourth innings.
“Part of it was getting my spots right again towards the outside corner,” Voyles said of his fifth inning in which he allowed no runs. He also credited the defense playing behind him.
“We got some base runners on, and then we got a couple of hits to the outfield,” Voyles said of the sixth inning’s start. He added there were a couple of hits to the outfield, and base runners put a lot of pressure on Rapid City Christian’s pitchers.
Playing wherever the team needs him is how Voyles described his team role. Voyles was more of a relief pitcher in 2022 and said he will be working many more innings this spring. He said he most looks forward to pitching more during the next few weeks and trying to drive in more runs.
“Our team has jelled together really nicely,” Doran said of the first four games. “We have a lot of veteran leadership, a lot of great seniors that are really helping our young guys along.”
Belle Fourche runs: Anthony Budmayr 3, Gavin Pearson 3, Harvey Walding 2, JT Hahne 2, Caeyn Howard 2, Trig Thomsen 1, Aiden Voyles 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Evan Vissia 1, Caden Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Walding 2, Hahne 1, Howard 1, Voyles 1, Wahlfeldt 1, Vissia 1, Thomsen 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.