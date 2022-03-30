Broncs and Golddiggers track teams compete at Hart Ranch

RAPID CITY — The Belle Fourche Broncs and the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers opened their track season at the Comet Classic Invitational, Friday, at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.
Bill Abell, Belle Fourche’s head track and field coach, talked about the team and the number of athletes out for track.
“This is probably one of our biggest years, number wise, and it is nice to be able to separate kids into one or two events, and is a nice way to get things opened up,” said Abell. “It is a great start to the season and we have an absolutely beautiful day, this is awesome.”
Lane Longbrake, Belle Fourche, placed fourth in the pole vault and Abell shared some thoughts on his performance.
“Longbrake came out last year and had a great finish to the year, really got into it over the off season, and put in time in the weight room, and he has been amped up about vaulting. I do feel sad for him as we got brand new pits at the school and had some problems with the standards so they haven’t even vaulted yet, so today was his first time going over a bar,” said Abell. “Nolan Wahlfeldt, jumped really well and almost every long jumper hit a personal record today.”
Belle Fourche distance runner Sawyer Clarkson, talked about the 1,600-meter run.
“My best mile last year was 4 minutes 29 seconds, and my watch showed one second faster and so I don’t know the official time, but am happy with the run,” said Clarkson. “I felt really good today, my upper hamstring has been bothering me, but not today, and the last two weeks been battling some sickness, so I am very glad with todays performance for sure.”
Will Malde, Lead-Deadwood’s track and field coach shared his thoughts on the first track meet of the season.
“We have a lot of kids this year, so it has been tough to get the entries figured out as we are pushing around 60 kids, which for us that is huge, as we were just a little over 30 last year. We are really excited about the depth we have in different events,” said Malde. “Today we are really excited about how the kids are doing, some really good showings. Haley Pierson in the two mile, she was really nervous but had a great run and a good start to the season. David Morris in the long jump set a personal record on his first jump, and I am anxious to see the times as we are looking pretty good in the one hundred’s and we are in a good place, maybe even a little ahead of where I thought we might be.”
The Broncs and Golddiggers are scheduled to attend the Douglas Early Bird Track and Field Invitational Saturday in Box Elder Box Elder.
