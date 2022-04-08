Broncs’ 2021-22 basketball exudes no-quit mentality

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs’ boys’ basketball team finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-7 record.
Before the first tip off of the year, the Broncs were a veteran team, with team chemistry from playing so much basketball together.
“Going into the season I knew that we had an experienced team that had gotten a lot of varsity minutes for a couple of years leading up to it, but then they also played a good amount of travel basketball together,” said Clay Pottorff, who finished his seventh season as the Broncs head coach.” So I knew we were a team that understood the strengths and weaknesses of each other individually, and I kind of had a feeling that we had some pretty good chemistry together that was going to allow us to play pretty well together as a team.”
The Broncs got off to a good start in December.
“In December we played some pretty dang good basketball playing a pretty tough schedule. We got hit with a couple of tough games in early January with STM (St. Thomas More) and Chadron (N.D.). I thought we did some good things then, but they were two really tough opponents and we didn’t come out on top,” Pottorff said.
That’s when the Broncs went on a brief downward spiral.
“Then mid-January, we had three straight losses which took a lot of momentum and wind out of our sails,” said Pottorff. “But like I said, throughout the whole season, I’m proud of our young men for not letting that week define our whole season, and just bouncing back and playing the kind of basketball they were playing throughout the season.”
The Broncs managed to fight through the slump, which said a lot about the team’s character.
“That’s one of the things I like about coaching the young men of Belle Fourche. They’re going to be coachable; they’re going to bring some passion. We may get a little too passionate and aggressive at times, but I would rather be on that side of the fence and deal with coaching the young men that we have. Their never-say-quit attitude, their willingness to sacrifice for others, and just the competitive passion they bring really fueled me to bring my competitive passion every time I stepped out in the purple and white,” said Pottorff.
Pottorff added, “Yeah we don’t shoot the best all the time. We maybe need to take care of the ball a little better, and maybe be a little sharper with some things,” he said. “But I think if we continue to play with this Broncs style of basketball, hard-nosed, never quit, that we will continue to put competitive teams out on the floor and better for the fans of Belle Fourche to support.”
The Broncs lost in the Region 8A opener to Hill City 58-56 to end the season.
“Credit to Hill City, they were kind of our kryptonite a little bit. They caused match up problems each time we played. Their guards stepped up and knocked down some big shots each time we played. They were ready to go each time in the regular season, and they were ready to ring that bell when they came up to Belle Fourche for playoff time,” Pottorff said. “I thought we really stepped on them in that first quarter, and they showed resilience and toughness. They played with an edge of toughness this year. They didn’t get scared from our first-quarter run that we had at the region first-round game, because we played some really good basketball in that first quarter.”
Pottorff said Hill City found a way to shut off those driving lanes that we were getting early on, and it made things hard for us the rest of the night, and they really earned that hard fought victory.
The Broncs lose seniors Aiden Giffin, Gabe Heck, Devin Burns, Caiden Stores, Ryker Audiss, and Cole Hockenbary to graduation.
“The senior class has been amazing this year. They’ve been very involved since fifth grade, coming to summer camps, clinics, and coming to open gyms when they were incoming freshmen.
The biggest thing they brought to Bronc basketball and left a big imprint on it was just their care for the team as a whole, instead of them as individuals,” said Pottorff. “I think we had some pretty talented individual seniors, but they were more concerned with how their teammates were doing if they weren’t feeling well, or if they had a bad game, and how they could pick up their teammates and those around them. I think it’s going to be the biggest lasting legacy from the senior class is how they treated their teammates, and how they wanted everybody on their team to be as successful as possible.”
Pottorff added, “Them understanding being so aware of that made me understand the importance of that, and I think that will be something that I continue to focus on more and more as we go through the years.”
Pottorff is excited about next year’s team.
“We’re bringing back some talent. We won’t be as experienced; we’ve got some nice pieces. I’m really excited to start working together this summer with team camps, said Pottorff. “You physically need to have your body physically ready to match up in those physical games when it gets to post-season time, and every possession matters a little bit more and you might get bumped a little bit more going for rebounds.”
Pottorff said the players need to do what’s necessary to get ready for next season.
“The biggest thing is just getting in the weight room doing what you need to do to take care of your body to the point of its highest performance come next winter, next fall for football players, so they will be ready to compete when the lights are bright,” said Pottorff. “I think the boys know the expectations that I have for them, and I’ve tried to put it as it’s more of an internal individual thing. Yes we are working as a team, but if you really push yourself and take it seriously, offseason work is a great life lesson for the kids to learn how to push themselves towards the goal of their own choosing, and be responsible for their own performance.”
