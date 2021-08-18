BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche launched its girls’ soccer season by defeating Douglas/Rapid City Christian 4-1 at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex Tuesday night.
“This being our third year, you can see the improvement in the passing game and trying to possess the ball. I’m pleased with that,” said Broncs’ head coach Rob Creed, whose team has already exceeded its victory total from 2020, when it finished 0-13.
Lydia Main scored 2 1/2 minutes into the game to give Belle Fourche a 1-0 lead. The margin reached 2-0 on Jazlyn Olson’s goal with 24 minutes remaining in the first half. Olson scored from in front with 4 minutes 43 seconds remaining in the half as the Broncs went ahead 3-0.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian got on the scoreboard with 15:40 remaining as Madison Archer converted a penalty kick opportunity.
Tori Brill restored a three-goal (4-1) advantage for Belle Fourche when she scored with 10:47 to go.
Game time was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. However, a high heat index forced this game and the boys’ contest to be rescheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“We’re still a very young team,” Creed said. “I’m excited about everything that we’re doing.”
Creed said his team’s first-half scoring should give the team a lot of confidence, considering the 2020 campaign.
Creed agreed the Broncs’ success is a by-product of having one more year in the system and gaining more experience.
Belle Fourche (1-0) is scheduled to visit Groton Area on Friday and Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday.
Creed said he would like to see the Bronc players continue to work hard passing the ball.
“We need to pressure a little harder, but it’s going to come with time,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.