Bronc girls win Region 8A opener

Belle Fourche’s Grace Clooten shoots over the Hot Springs defense late in the second half of Thursday’s game. Clooten and her Broncs’ teammates won 51-26 in the opening round of the Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche led 16-4 after the first quarter Thursday night and defeated Hot Springs 51-26 in a Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament opener at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche. This game was rescheduled from Tuesday night.

“We came out and played well, got up and down the court well,” said Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr after his third-seeded Broncs moved to 14-6 on the season. He added Belle Fourche played patiently on offense and moved the ball around well.

