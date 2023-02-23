Bronc girls win Region 8A opener

Belle Fourche’s Grace Clooten shoots over the Hot Springs defense late in the second half of Thursday’s game. Clooten and her Broncs’ teammates won 51-26 in the opening round of the Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche led 16-4 after the first quarter Thursday night and defeated Hot Springs 51-26 in a Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament opener at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche. This game was rescheduled from Tuesday night.
“We came out and played well, got up and down the court well,” said Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr after his third-seeded Broncs moved to 14-6 on the season. He added Belle Fourche played patiently on offense and moved the ball around well.
A 12-5 scoring edge in the second stanza increased Belle Fourche’s advantage to 28-9 at the break. The Broncs led 44-19 after three quarters against the number 6-seeded Bison, whose season ended with a 9-12 record.
Chloe Crago scored a game-high 18 points for Belle Fourche. Hot Springs received 12 points from Maggie Preuss.
Burr said the Broncs did not shoot as well as he hoped, but the players were relaxed and had a lot of fun. He added the team did some different things tonight and played good man defense.
Belle Fourche will play at Rapid City Christian in a second-round game this Saturday at 2 p.m. The second-seeded Comets defeated number 7 seed Lead-Deadwood 85-6 in another Region 8A first-round game on Thursday.
Saturday marks the second meeting between Belle Fourche and Rapid City Christian this season. Rapid City Christian prevailed 53-41 in a game played Feb. 7.
Burr said the Broncs had a slow start in that contest and did not rebound or take good care of the ball.
“I think we need to rebound and, again, not turn ourselves over: take care of the basketball,” Burr said in looking toward Saturday. He added defensive keys include seeing the back side and helping the helper.
Dylan Stedillie said the Broncs played really well. She added the team had the mindset of winning and playing together.
“We all just don’t need to focus on one person: Olivia Kieffer,” Stedillie said in looking toward Saturday. “We need to focus on everyone, box out more, get more rebounds.”
Stedillie said it means a lot for her, as a senior, to win her home finale.
“I’ve been playing on this court since my eighth-grade year,” Stedillie said. “It hasn’t hit me yet, but it will soon, because I’ll never play in front of my fans and community again.”
Crago said Belle Fourche met a significant defensive goal and added the team needed to move the ball around a bit more on offense.
“We definitely need to play hard defense,” Crago said of Saturday’s game. “We have to really guard (Olivia) Kieffer. We definitely have to be on all cylinders.”
Crago, as a senior, said she has enjoyed many great years on the home court.
Belle Fourche scoring: Chloe Crago 18, Grace Clooten 8, Mataya Ward 8, Dylan Stedillie 5, Reese Larson 5, Lily Nore 3, Kailey Nowowiejski 2, Lily McCarty 2. Totals 23 field goals, one of three from the free throw line, 51 points.
Hot Springs scoring: Maggie Preuss 12, Abby Kerr 8, Alyssa Koeffler 4, Izzy Gilbertson 2. Totals 11 field goals, two of two from the free throw line, 26 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 4 (Crago 2, Stedillie 1, Larson 1), Hot Springs 2 (Kerr 2)
