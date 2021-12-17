Bronc girls rally, win Stateline opener

LEAD — Belle Fourche erased a 14-point, second-half deficit Friday afternoon and edged Newcastle 59-54 in the first game of the Stateline Shootout girls' basketball tournament. The Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead is hosting games over two days.
"In the second half, we played really well. I thought we moved the ball really well; the girls were moving more," said Broncs' head coach Bill Burr, whose team trailed 38-24 early in the third quarter.
Dylan Stedillie's 3-point field goal gave Belle Fourche a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Newcastle responded with an 8-0 run; Jaylen Ostenson's 3-point field goal at the buzzer put the Dogies ahead 15-14.
Grace Clooten and Stedillie scored from close range to keep the Broncs within 20-18 in the second stanza. Ostenson's basket capped an 11-2 run that opened a 31-20 lead for Newcastle, who led 33-24 at halftime.
"We just didn't come to play in the first half," Burr said. "We were standing around and flat-footed, and not very aggressive."
An Ostenson basket gave the Dogies their 38-24, third-quarter lead.
Chloe Crago, Stedillie, Mataya Ward, and Clooten combined for Belle Fourche's next 11 points. Clooten's inside basket brought the Broncs within 38-35.
Newcastle scored eight of the next 13 points. Mackenzie Conzelman's 3-point field goal put the Dogies up 46-40 with eight minutes to go.
Belle Fourche used a 10-0 run to open the final frame. Crago connected on a jump shot as the Broncs led 50-46.
Ostenson brought Newcastle into a 50-50 tie. Stedillie's two free throws capped an 8-2 run that put Belle Fourche ahead 58-52 with 20 seconds left.
Stedillie's 17-point effort led four Broncs in double figures. Clooten (14 points), Crago (12), and Kaylin Garza (10) followed.
Conzelman netted 25 points for Newcastle; her efforts featured seven 3-point field goals. Ostenson finished with 17 points.
"That's a good win for us," Burr said. "You learn to come from behind and win; I'm very proud of them."
Belle Fourche scoring: Dylan Stedillie 17, Grace Clooten 14, Chloe Crago 12, Kaylin Garza 10, Mataya Ward 6. Totals 24 field goals, 8 for 9 from the free throw line, 59 points.
Newcastle scoring: Mackenzie Conzelman 25, Jaylen Ostenson 17, Hunter McFarland 6, Shelby Tideman 4, Tiernan Stanton 2. Totals 19 field goals, 6 for 11 from the free throw line, 54 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 3 (Stedillie 2, Garza 1), Newcastle 10 (Conzelman 7, Ostenson 2, McFarland 1)
Total fouls: Belle Fourche 15, Newcastle 14
Belle Fourche will meet Sundance at noon Saturday, with the Newcastle vs. Lead-Deadwood game to follow at around 1:30 p.m.
