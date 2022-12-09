Bronc girls rally to win opener

Belle Fourche’s Dylan Stedillie looks for an open teammate as Spearfish opponent Callie Wince defends. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — A 7-0 run over the final 2 minutes 6 seconds lifted Belle Fourche past Spearfish 59-55 in a varsity girls’ basketball season opener played Friday night at Edwin Petranek Armory.

“They gutted it out. They played smart towards the end; they were patient with the basketball,” said Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr, whose team trailed 55-52 before the final run.

