Belle Fourche’s Dylan Stedillie looks for an open teammate to pass to, as she is closely guarded by Spearfish’s Callie Wince during Friday’s game in Belle Fourche. The Broncs won 59-55. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
BELLE FOURCHE — A 7-0 run over the final 2 minutes 6 seconds lifted Belle Fourche past Spearfish 59-55 in a varsity girls’ basketball season opener played Friday night at Edwin Petranek Armory.
“They gutted it out. They played smart towards the end; they were patient with the basketball,” said Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr, whose team trailed 55-52 before the final run.
Spearfish led 18-11 after the first quarter, with Jozie Dana connecting on four 3-point field goal attempts. “We got shooters like Mya (Kochuten) and Jozie that were just lights-out initially,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said.
“They have some really amazing shooters, and they handled the ball very well,” Belle Fourche’s Chloe Crago said of Spearfish’s early success.
A 13-8 scoring edge in the second stanza allowed Belle Fourche to close the margin to 26-24. Mataya Ward collected six points for the Broncs.
Belle Fourche claimed a 17-11 scoring edge in the third quarter for a 41-37 advantage. Ward (seven points for Belle Fourche) and Dana (five points for Spearfish) paced their respective clubs.
Brylee Grubb scored from inside to put the visiting Spartans ahead 55-52. Sloan Young’s two free throws and Crago’s driving layup gave Belle Fourche a 56-55 edge.
Ward and Dylan Stedillie combined for three free throws to secure the Broncs’ 59-55 win.
Ward and Lily McCarty scored 20 and 11 points, respectively, for Belle Fourche.
Dana’s 20-point effort for Spearfish included six 3-point field goals. Teammate Mya Kochuten added 16 points; she made four shots from 3-point range.
“We just kind of hit our slump,” said Johnson, who added Spearfish struggles when it plays slowly. “We missed a lot of crucial layups that we should have had down the stretch.”
Burr said Belle Fourche changed a bit on the defensive side and got some turnovers at the end,” Burr said. He added the Broncs want to be known for defense.
Belle Fourche went back to the bottom on offense, according to Burr. He credited Tia Williamson, Grace Clooten, Ward, and Young for their efforts.
Crago agreed the Broncs’ experience helped the team emerged with the win. “Four of us have been playing together since the third grade, so there’s really a lot of team chemistry, having fun, the family aspect of it,” she said.
Spearfish is one of Belle Fourche’s biggest rivals, Crago said. She added the Broncs came out and showed what they had.
“We definitely are the leaders of this team,” Crago said in describing the seniors, of which she is one. She cited the importance of leading by example and pushing themselves.
Crago said players are used to their current role, as only one player graduated from last season’s team.
“Definitely our defense,” Crago said when asked about Broncs’ strengths tonight. “We had a couple of girls — Mataya Ward and Dylan Stedillie — knock down those last few free throws.”
Crago said the Broncs sometimes struggle with shooting the ball, so that will be worked on in the future.
“I definitely want to get some more rebounds, some more steals,” Crago said in looking toward the near future. She added she also wants to improve her short-range shooting.
Johnson said she told the players she will be accountable for the setback. “I didn’t have them prepared to go against the zone back and forth,” she added.
Transitioning between man and zone defenses, recognizing that earlier, helping the outside game, and establishing an inside presence are some things Johnson said the Spartans need work on.
Dana said Spearfish was patient early in the game and looked to score. She added Belle Fourche switched to a lot more zone defense in the second half.
“I think I’m expected to be a vocal leader on the court,” said Dana, who is a sophomore. She added her other roles include applying pressure on the ball and scoring points.
This is Dana’s second varsity season.
She said she has good chemistry with her teammates and knows the coach better.
“I think we need to work on being able to score offensively when we play against the zone,” Dana said.
Personal goals include taking things game by game along with learning from past efforts.
z Mataya Ward 20, Lily McCarty 11, Dylan Stedillie 9, Chloe Crago 8, Grace Clooten 7, Sloan Young 4. Totals 20 field goals, 17 for 25 from the free throw line, 59 points.
Spearfish scoring: Jozie Dana 20, Mya Kochuten 16, Brylee Grubb 8, Sofie Guthmiller 6, Maria Bouman 3, Callie Wince 2. Totals 19 field goals, seven of 13 from the free throw line, 55 points.
