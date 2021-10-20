Bronc girls outlast STM

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity volleyball team edged St. Thomas More three games to two Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
St. Thomas More won the first game 25-20. The home standing Broncs won the next two games 25-18 and 25-14. St. Thomas More won the fourth game 25-16 before Belle Fourche claimed the fifth and final game 15-13.
“The girls just kept playing hard and trying to hit something aggressive over the net,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said in describing that fifth game.
Schlichtemeier said the Broncs did a lot of different things well.
“All 11 of the girls on our team had a huge role in something that happened tonight,” Schlichtemeier added. “Lots of little things kind of add up to big things.”
Belle Fourche will take a 24-7 record into Friday’s match at Spearfish. This was originally scheduled for last week before a winter storm system postponed it.
“I want them to step on the court and have confidence, play hard, and stay aggressive,” Schlichtemeier said when asked what she would like to see from the Broncs.
