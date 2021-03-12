WATERTOWN — Belle Fourche ended Thursday’s first day of the state A girls’ basketball tournament by dropping a 53-36 decision to the third-seeded Hamlin Chargers.
Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr said the combination of Hamlin’s defense and Kami Wadsworth (game-high 28 points) played the biggest role in the outcome.
“We just couldn’t shut her down,” Burr said of Wadsworth. “They (Hamlin) played good man defense and backside help. Anytime we put the ball down low, they had someone there to defend.”
Hamlin scored the first six points, with two Wadsworth free throws putting the Chargers ahead 6-0.
Sixth-seeded Belle Fourche used baskets by Grace Clooten and Chloe Crago to offset a Hamlin basket and stay within 7-4. The Chargers used a 6-0 run to close the quarter and open a 13-4 lead.
A Bella Jensen 3-point field goal early in the second period allowed the Broncs to cut the margin to 15-7. Wadsworth tallied the next eight points as the Hamlin advantage grew to 23-7.
Dylan Stedillie (jump shot) and Tia Williamson (short-range shot) brought Belle Fourche within 23-11. Inside baskets by Crago and Charlie Henwood allowed the Broncs to cut the margin to 23-15 with 1 minute 43 seconds left in the quarter.
The Broncs trailed 27-15 to open the third frame. Two Hayley Wilbur free throws and a Kaylin Garza 3-point field goal kept Belle Fourche within 29-20.
Hamlin used an 8-5 run to close the quarter and take a 37-25 lead into the final frame.
Clooten connected on a pair of jump shots as Belle Fourche stayed within 39-29 as 5 ½ minutes remained. Hamlin used a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.
Belle Fourche, now 18-5, received a team-high eight points from Crago. Clooten chipped in with six points.
Kami Wadsworth netted 28 points for Hamlin, who improved its record to 21-2. Kylee Wadsworth followed with nine points.
Belle Fourche had a chance going into the fourth quarter, Burr said. He added the Broncs’ defense was not able to get stops or turnovers when they were needed.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well tonight,” Burr said. “I’m proud of the girls; they played really hard defense.”
Belle Fourche scoring: Chloe Crago 8, Grace Clooten 6, Tia Williamson 4, Kaylin Garza 4, Bella Jensen 3, Dylan Stedillie 2, Charlie Henwood 2, Hayley Wilbur 2, Kylee Crago 2, McKenzie Lyons 2, Dru Keegan 1. Totals 13 field goals, eight free throws, 36 points. Three-point field goals: Jensen 1, Garza 1.
Hamlin scoring: Kami Wadsworth 28, Kylee Wadsworth 9, Ally Abraham 8, Ashtyn Abraham 4, McKenna Prouty 2, Zoie Fraser 2. Totals 21 field goals, nine free throws, 53 points. Three-point field goals: Kami Wadsworth 1, Kylee Wadsworth 1.
Pairings for Friday follow. Times are Mountain Standard.
Consolation semifinals
McCook Central/Montrose vs. Sioux Falls Christian, 11 a.m.
Dakota Valley vs. Belle Fourche, 1 p.m.
Championship semifinals
St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, 4 p.m.
Winner vs. Hamlin, 6 p.m.
The tournament ends with placing games on Saturday.
