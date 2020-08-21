Bronc girls fall to Groton

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to Groton, Friday afternoon, at the Black Hills Roundup Sports Complex.
“It’s a very young team,” Broncs’ head coach Rob Creed said of his squad, now 0-3. “Playing against a bunch of high school kids is a tall order. I’m very proud of them.”
Mia Crank and Kenzie McInerney scored to give Groton a 2-0 halftime lead.
Most of that 40-minute stretch was played in Belle Fourche’s end of the field.
Belle Fourche’s Dru Keegan passed to Jazlyn Olson, who scored with 26 minutes left in the game to bring the Broncs within 2-1.
Keegan shot on the goal with about 10 minutes remaining. The ball went off the Groton goalkeeper and to Olson, whose shot was stopped with 9 ½ minutes to go.
Creed agreed that sequence took the wind out of Belle Fourche’s sails.
Faith Traphagen and Jerica Locke scored within 20 seconds of each other to give Groton the win, at 4-1.
The Broncs were able to play quite a bit of the second half in Groton’s end of the field. Creed said passing contributed to the team’s success.
Belle Fourche will host Sioux Falls Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
