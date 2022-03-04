Bronc girls’ BB season ends at Class A SoDak 16

GETTYSBURG — Belle Fourche dropped a 56-34 decision to Hamlin, Thursday night, to end its season at the Class A SoDak 16 girls’ basketball event.
Chloe Crago’s short jump shot put Belle Fourche ahead 2-0. Hamlin responded with a 10-2 run, with Brooklyn Brandriet’s 3-point field goal giving the Chargers a 10-4 advantage.
Mataya Ward’s inside basket and Dylan Stedillie’s 3-point field goal offset a Hamlin basket to keep Belle Fourche within 13-9 at the first-quarter break.
Ward netted the Broncs’ first four points of the second quarter. Her two free throws allowed Belle Fourche to stay within 17-13.
The Chargers received scoring from four players to end the first half on a 9-0 run. Zoie Fraser’s free throw put Hamlin up 26-13 at the break.
Hamlin opened the third stanza on a 9-2 run, with a Kami Wadsworth free throw presenting the Chargers with a 35-15 advantage. Ward and Stedillie combined for five points as the Broncs closed the margin to 35-20.
Stedillie and Tia Williamson brought Belle Fourche within 37-25 as the third quarter ended. The Broncs got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Stedillie notched 11 points to pace Belle Fourche, whose season ended with a 15-8 record. Ward chipped in with nine points.
Hamlin received 26 points from Wadsworth and 20 from Addison Neuendorf. The Chargers outscored Belle Fourche 22-7 from the free throw line.
Belle Fourche scoring: Dylan Stedillie 11, Mataya Ward 9, Grace Clooten 6, Chloe Crago 4, Kaylin Garza 2, Tia Williamson 2. Totals 12 field goals, 7 free throws, 34 points.
Hamlin scoring: Kami Wadsworth 26, Addison Neuendorf 20, Brooklyn Brandreit 5, Ally Abraham 4, Zoie Fraser 1. Totals 15 field goals, 22 free throws, 56 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 3 (Stedillie 3), Hamlin 4 (Neuendorf 3, Brandreit 1).
Fouled out: Belle Fourche, Ward
Hamlin will take a 21-2 record into next week’s state A tournament scheduled for Brookings.
