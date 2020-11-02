Bronc football team improves in 2020

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche grew as a football team during a 2020 season that ended with a 3-5 record.
That is what stood out for Broncs head coach Scott Slotten, as he recently reviewed the 2020 football season.
“We got put in a lot of binds with injuries, people quarantined,” said Slotten. “We really had some young or out-of-position guys step up in different positions they weren’t used to playing.”
Defense showed a lot of improvement this season, according to Slotten. The Broncs changed their defense a bit and put players in different positions.
Slotten said depth, and stopping the run, posed major concerns for Belle Fourche going into the season.
He added the Broncs had young quarterbacks who progressed in 2020.
Line play proved a season-long strength in Slotten’s view. He cited Aiken Crowley and Logan Goeders as leaders in that area.
Brextin Garza provided strength at running back, Slotten said.
“As we got more confident in our offense, we were able to add new plays that helped in our run game,” Slotten said. “The defense looked a lot different from the start of the season to the end.”
The Broncs fell 35-0 to Vermillion to open their season. A 42-12 home conquest of Hot Springs ended a three-game home stand and improved Belle Fourche’s record to 1-3.
A 54-7 setback to St. Thomas More gave the Broncs a 1-4 record.
Victories over Spearfish (31-6) and Custer (17-14) sandwiched a 35-6 loss to Sturgis Brown, and ended Belle Fourche’s season.
Slotten cited the Spearfish and Custer games as on-field highlights.
The Spearfish game was the Broncs’ homecoming contest, with the Custer game ending on Anthony Staley’s last-second field goal.
Another highlight for Slotten was Garza’s rushing for 1,003 yards.
Slotten said that marked the sixth time in seven seasons the Broncs featured a 1,000-yard ground gainer.
Slotten recalled a trick play going for a touchdown against Hot Springs, plus a reverse play gaining a lot of yardage in the Spearfish game.
Gabe Heck (linebacker), Jayden Sechser (middle linebacker), Nolan Wahlfeldt (quarterback), Cole Hockenbary (defensive end), and Gunnar Geib (offensive lineman) were among the players showing a lot of improvement, Slotten said.
Lan Fuhrer, Gage Kracht, Blake Vissia, Austin Wood, Garza, Crowley, and Goeders represented the senior class.
“They really did step up (as leaders). All seven were starters,” Slotten said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what they did over their four years.”
Slotten said the Broncs will bring back a lot of talent for next season. Positions include quarterback, wide receiver, running back, fullback, and lineman.
“The big thing about making a program more successful is numbers and competition,” Slotten said. He added that has played a great role in helping Sturgis become more competitive.
Belle Fourche had 42 players this season. Slotten said he would like to see that number in the 55 to 60 range.
