Bronc cheerleaders excel in 2021

BELLE FOURCHE — Progress and senior membership stand out for head coach Michaela Hallam when she reflects on the Belle Fourche competitive cheer season.
“We had six seniors, which was about half of our squad,” Hallam said. “The girls are progressing at a really fast rate.”
Hallam said team members worked all summer, and they performed some stunts at state that they had not been able to do in the past.
Uncertainty, especially with the COVID-19 situation, posed the biggest concern for Hallam and the Broncs before the campaign began.
Many team members were in and out of the lineup for various reasons, and Hallam said that added to the difficulty.
“Every single time an athlete is missing, you have to change the entire routine,” Hallam said. She added a strong suit is that team members quickly learned new things and were not afraid to try those.
Trust among team members was quite evident. Hallam said some have been together since middle-school days.
Hallam added that was especially vital, as the team was changing its routine only two days before state. Belle Fourche finished 10th in Small Group Cheer, and 16th overall, at the state A event in Brandon.
“Our stunts progressed, and we were able to throw harder things,” Hallam said. “But when you’re throwing harder things, there’s always risk of injury and people not getting it, and you build that frustration.”
Hallam said Belle Fourche progressed through grit this season. “They really had to reflect on themselves and not beat themselves up too bad,” she added.
Season highlights for Hallam included finishing very close to Class AA schools Sturgis Brown and Douglas. She also cited the Black Hills Conference event, where the team finished second by one point.
“We didn’t have practice the week before because of the snowstorm that came in,” Hallam said of the period prior to the conference event. “The girls were ready. They practiced as much as they could at home, independently.”
Ninth-grader Baylee Clendening earned Hallam’s praise for her improvement. Hallam said Clendening quickly learned things and watched cheer videos at home.
Victoria Donovan, Evany Estrada, Isabelle Jackson, Evelyn Lyons, Ella Carlson, and Nevaeh Balders represented the senior class. Hallam talked about their contributions.
“Especially with our program, it takes a lot of teamwork, but also a lot of strength and trust in each stunt group,” Hallam said. She added each senior took a younger team member under her wing and taught them the basics.
Hallam hopes to see growing numbers of interested individuals next year. She said she would also like to see the squad perform harder stunts, as the competition becomes increasingly difficult.
