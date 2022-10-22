Bronc boys win state A cross country title

HURON — A one-two punch of Sawyer Clarkson and Lane Krautschun helped Belle Fourche win its first-ever state A boys’ cross country team championship Saturday.
Clarkson captured the class A boys’ individual title finishing the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes 30.28 seconds. Krautschun earned runner-up honors in 16:06.24.
Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche claimed 17th place in 17 minutes 9.01 seconds. Lennon Clarkson (22nd place in 17:16.06), Harley Rivera (29th in 17:41.25), and Sern Weishaar (45th in 18:07.15) also competed for the Broncs.
Belle Fourche scored 38 points for top honors. Fellow Region 5A squads Hill City (second place at 46 points) and Custer (fourth at 86) also finished in the top four. Sioux Falls Christian finished third at 59 points.
“The boys’ team had an amazing day,” Broncs’ head coach Jeremy Elsom said. “We had five in the top 25 scoring; it was great.”
Elsom said the weather could not have been better. Temperatures were in the 60s, and a light breeze was blowing with slightly overcast skies.
“It signals that the last several years we’ve been working with these kids, are really starting to pay off,” Elsom said of the state title’s significance. He added a cross country runner is not made in just one or two seasons.
Clarkson planned to go out hard for the first mile. He said he stood a good chance of a title if his two-mile time was around 9 minutes 40 seconds.
Saturday marked Clarkson’s third state A individual title. The team success made that achievement all the more meaningful.
“We all wanted to keep that back that we had the capability and the skill set to win it,” Clarkson said of the state title. He added the Broncs knew they had to prove themselves Saturday.
Krautschun joined the Broncs this season after a successful stint at Bison, which included winning the state B individual title in 2021. Clarkson said Krautschun’s presence made it a lot easier to train hard.
Clarkson said many team members looked up to Krautschun and him. Others adopted the mindset that they would have to compete for team spots, according to Clarkson.
The Clarkson parents received Sawyer’s thanks for their support, as did the team.
Krautschun said he really had no time goals today but just wanted to compete. “I just wanted to do everything I can to get the team win,” he added.
Prior to the race, Krautschun said he tried to stay relaxed but was really nervous. He attributed that in part to having the team rely on him for the win.
“That’s pretty incredible, if you ask me,” Krautschun said in describing being part of the Broncs’ first-ever state cross country team title. He was also part of Bison’s state title winning team in 2020.
Krautschun said he had to prove himself after transferring from class B Bison to class A Belle Fourche.
Clarkson’s presence made this season’s practice sessions much easier for Krautschun, who said that this helped build individual confidence.
“I was crying,” Krautschun said upon learning the Broncs had secured the title. “It’s been incredible.”
Lead-Deadwood’s Greyson Baumberger finished 61st in the A boys’ division. His clocking was 18 minutes 30.18 seconds.
Hallie Person represented Lead-Deadwood in the A girls’ division. A 5,000-meter time of 20 minutes 7.39 seconds enabled her to place 25th.
Two runners represented Belle Fourche in the A girls’ division. Ava Allen placed 50th in 21 minutes 15.77 seconds, and Misty Drieling finished 59th in 21:22.64.
“Ava (Allen) and Misty (Drieling) ran solid races. They did very well for themselves,” Elsom said.
Sioux Falls Christian, with 30 points, snared the A girls’ team championship. Isabelle Bloker of Sioux Valley won the A girls’ individual title in 18 minutes 32.67 seconds.
Recaps of the two other divisions follow.
CLASS AA
Sturgis Brown placed fourth in the boys’ team standings by scoring 151 points. Spearfish finished 17th at 381 points.
Deron Graf paced the Sturgis Brown boys’ effort by finishing 10th in 16 minutes 49.31 seconds over 5,000 meters. Teammate Morgan Papenfuss placed 20th in 17:04.93.
Owen Koontz snared 30th place for the Scooper boys’ team; his clocking was 17 minutes 18.99 seconds. Beck Bruch (41st place in 17:31.17), Quinn Bruch (51st in 17:40.38), Taylor Colunga (58th in 17:51.98), and Ty Petrocco (72nd in 18:09.89) also represented Sturgis Brown.
The Spearfish boys’ team received a 36th-place finish from Casey Nauta; his time was 17 minutes 28.05 seconds. Jovan Weigel (79th place in 18:20.78), Weston Carlson (86th in 18:26.43), Thomas Anglin (89th in 18:30.46), Preston Davis (95th in 18:37.36), Paul Hourigan (106th in 19:00.94), and Kyler Pietzyk (124th in 19:58.74) also represented the Spartans.
Rapid City Stevens won the AA boys’ team title at 122 points. Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum emerged as the individual champion in 15 minutes 16.19 seconds.
Spearfish claimed sixth-place honors in the girls’ division by collecting 128 points. Sturgis Brown was seventh at 131 points.
Peyton VanDeest finished fourth for the Spearfish girls’ squad. Her time was 18 minutes 18.08 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.
Kori Keil (17th place in 20 minutes 1.54 seconds), Sierra Sandford (21st in 20:08.58), Madie Donovan (28th in 20:25.26), Maria Eisenbraun (63rd in 21:03.49), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (75th in 21:38.18) also contributed to the Spartan girls’ effort.
“The girls had a really good day,” Spearfish head coach Andy VanDeest said. He added Peyton VanDeest turned in a personal record on a tough course, with Keil and Sandford also placing in the top 25.
Coach VanDeest said the young boys’ runners had some strong races. He added Nauta and others enjoyed good days.
Huron’s course had some rolling hills. Coach VanDeest said that makes times 20 to 30 seconds slower than is the case for flatter courses.
Brinna Sheldon led the Sturgis Brown girls by placing 12th at 19 minutes 39.68 seconds. Teammates Iris Zylstra (24th place in 20:11.72), Lucy Hamer (31st in 20:29.97), Paige Willnerd (32nd in 20:32.44), Keelin Dinkins (37th in 20:39.38), Emilie Reedy (64th in 21:05.27), and Charlee Bierle (74th in 21:36.16) also represented the Scoopers.
“We couldn’t really ask for much better,” Scoopers’ head coach Blake Proefrock said. He added the athletes’ performances were as solid as they could have been.
Proefrock praised Sheldon, Zylstra, Graf, and Papenfuss for their efforts.
Rapid City Stevens edged Brandon Valley by four points (96 to 100) for the AA girls’ team title. Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge claimed the individual crown in 17 minutes 26.09 seconds.
CLASS B
Newell’s Rachel Erk picked up a 53rd-place finish in the girls’ division. Her 5,000-meter time was 22 minutes 38.23 seconds. Teammate Bethany Mahaffy finished 59th in 22:45.69.
Potter County won the girls’ team title at 24 points. Chester Area’s Emery Larson earned the individual title in 18 minutes 15.24 seconds.
Clint Winkler represented Newell in the boys’ division and finished 51st in 19 minutes 32.17 seconds.
Philip, with 20 points, emerged as the boys’ team champion. Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder was the individual title winner in 16 minutes 38.25 seconds.
